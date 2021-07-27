The LHSAA and Ochsner Health are scheduled to announce a partnership during a press conference set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine, Chuck Schmidt, vice president, Playfly Sports Properties and Misty Suri, MD, sports medicine orthopedic surgeon, Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute are scheduled to speak.
Advance notice of the press conference referred to it as a “major partnership" announcement. The LHSAA has been without a title sponsor since the Allstate Sugar Bowl opted not to renew its agreement after the 2019-20 school year.