West Feliciana travels to East Feliciana for football bragging rights in a battle of rival parishes. The season-opening game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at East Feliciana Middle School.
East Feliciana (6-6 last season) is one of the favorites to win District 7-2A. West Feliciana (5-6) of District 7-3A won the Class 3A title in 2017.
“It’s always a competitive game when we play East Feliciana,” WFHS coach Robb Odom said. “I can’t think of a better way to start the season than playing East Feliciana. East Feliciana has good size and good athletes. They are a good team. We know it will be a challenge.”
Other notable games Friday include Dunham at Woodlawn, Port Allen at West Baton Rouge Parish rival Brusly and Central Private’s first LHSAA game. Central Private, a longtime member of the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools, travels to Houma to play Covenant Christian Academy.
Odom said his team has improved since the spring game. Defending Class 5A champion Zachary defeated WFHS 28-6 in the jamboree.
“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Odom said. “We had too many turnovers in the jamboree, but I believe we’ll play better. All we can do is control ourselves. We work on being the best we can be every day. Fundamentals and better technique are important.”
East Feliciana is led by quarterback 6-foot-3 senior Caleb Anderson, a UL commitment and son of coach Cedric Anderson.
"The proximity is what makes this such a good rivalry," Cedric Anderson said. "A lot of the kids know each other and some of them are related. It's a rivalry, but it is also good to play a quality team like West Feliciana. I think we will both have an idea where we stand after this week."
Rodriquez London is the running back. Nathan Sullivan and Jarvis Smith are the starting receivers. EFHS has good size on the line with senior Cor’Darius Wright (6-2, 295), junior Shannon Hollins (6-3, 255) and sophomore Lakendrick Richardson (6-0, 280).
WFHS is led by junior quarterback Bennett Clement, a returning starter.
“The game is slowing down for Bennett,” Odom said. “He’s gotten stronger and can run and pass.
“Our defense is ahead of the offense right now, but that’s to be expected this time of year.”
Saints defensive players to watch are sophomore safety/running back Aeneaus Lemay, outside linebacker Robert Smith, defensive tackle Brandon Addison, linebacker O’Koryea Anderson (135 tackles), Malik Jacob and Jackson Fazio.
Clement, split end Smith, tackle Andrew McClure and split end Aiden Holland are returning WFHS starters on offense.
Brady Smith (6-4, 370) plays guard for the Saints.