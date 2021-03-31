GEISMAR — The state baseball playoffs are still about a month away, but Dutchtown and Ascension Catholic put on a playoff-quality show Wednesday at Dutchtown.
Ascension Catholic got a strong relief effort from Bryce Leonard and his brother Brooks knocked in the eventual winning run with a fifth-inning double for a 3-2 victory between powerhouse teams.
Bryce Leonard worked out of bases-loaded jams in the sixth and seventh innings in relief of starter Jacob Dunn to keep the tying run from scoring for the Bulldogs (14-4) who are ranked No. 2 in the LHSAA Division IV power rankings.
“Bryce is one of our better arms,” Bulldogs coach Gee Cassard said. “Jacob Dunn didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but just battled and found a way to keep getting outs. He got us late into the game.
“Bryce is a big-time competitor. He thrives in those situations and made some big pitches. I’m really exited the way our guys competed tonight.”
Dunn left the game with the bases loaded and two out in the sixth but Bryce Leonard got Tanner Vadnais on a grounder to shortstop. Will Delaune led off the seventh with a walk, and, with two out, Payton Cooper was walked intentionally. Leonard hit Caleb Ickes with a pitch to load the bases but struck out Nick Gisclair to end the game.
For Dutchtown, it was a night of missed opportunities. The Griffins (17-7) had five hits but left 12 runners on base, at least one in each inning. The No. 6 team in the Class 5A power rankings also committed five errors, three by shortstop Hayden Kibbe, which led to two unearned runs.
Griffins coach Chris Schexnayder also lamented the inability to get its running game going.
“Excellent high school baseball game,” Schexnayder said. “No one particular play cost us the game. We had many opportunities. They’ve got a nice ball club.
“That last guy to come in was really outstanding. I told their catcher he was the difference in the game. We’re a real aggressive team; we like to run the bases. He had a quick arm behind the plate. Dunn kept us close with his slide step.”
The Bulldogs scored first with two runs in the second inning off Dutchtown starter Beau Chevallier, who allowed six hits and struck out six. Demarco Harry singled, went to third when Joel Landry reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch. He moved to third on a single by Jackson Landry and scored on a grounder to shortstop by Dunn.
Dutchtown answered in the bottom of the inning when Kibbe reached on a fielder’s choice and after Cooper was hit by a pitch. Ickes then doubled off the right field fence to score Kibbe. Dunn got out of further trouble by striking out Gisclair and getting Ethan Mayeaux on a fly ball to center field.
The Griffins tied it in the third when Akyrian Burrell drilled a triple to right center field to score Tanner Vadnais. But Dunn got Kibbe on a pop out to first base to keep Burrell at third.