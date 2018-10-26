DENHAM SPRINGS — Denham Springs fell behind early, but Treveon Muse made sure the Yellow Jackets came all the way back for a 38-28 victory over Central.
Muse rushed 37 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns as Denham Springs overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to defeat district their 4-5A rivals.
Muse’s second touchdown, a 1-yard run with eight minutes left, gave Denham Springs (5-4, 2-3) a 35-28 lead. Central responded with a drive inside the DSHS 30, but Davion Nassri intercepted Central’s Sam Kenerson to end the threat.
“Our kids have so much confidence, especially offensively,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “They firmly believe that we are our own worst enemy. The only ones that can beat us are ourselves.”
Central (4-5, 2-3) took advantage of two first-half turnovers to take a 13-0 lead. The Wildcats later stretched the advantage to 21-7 before the Yellow Jackets began buzzing back.
The Denham Springs rally spoiled a strong outing by Central quarterback Sam Kenerson, who completed 19 of 31 passes for 411 yards and two TDs. He was intercepted twice in the second half.
Kenerson’s top targets were Destin Franklin, who caught six passes for 195 yards and a touchdown, and Parker Evans, who also grabbed six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.
Kenerson’s counterpart, Luke Lunsford of Denham Springs, misfired on two of his first four passes but went on to complete 13 of his next 14 and finished with 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Lunsford connected with D.J. Williams for a 23-yard pass on the first series of the third quarter to tie the game 21-21. On the next series, Kaleb Drummer took a reverse 65 yards for a go-ahead TD.
“(Denham Springs) is very tough to slow down. I believe they punted one time the whole game,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “I knew midway through the second quarter we were going to have to keep scoring. We had a mistake or two along the way, and that was the differential.”
Central controlled the action in the early going. The Wildcats picked up a field goal on their game-opening drive, then forced turnovers on Denham Springs next two possessions.
The Wildcats made Denham Springs pay for the turnovers.
Le’Derrick Thomas intercepted Lunsford in the Central end zone to stop the Jackets after they had reached the CHS 24. The Wildcats used 12 plays to drive inside the DSHS 10 before Fernando Perez connected on a 24-yard field goal.
Gage Evans recovered a Treveon Muse fumble at the CHS 28 on the Jackets' next series. This time, Central went 72 yards in three plays. Kenerson's 42-yard scoring pass to Parker Evans made it 13-0.
Early in the second quarter, Lunsford’s 5-yard scoring pass to Hunter Bond got Denham Springs its first score. Kenerson found Destin Franklin for a 72-yard TD pass, and then connected with Evans for the 2-point conversion for a 21-7 lead, but Muse capped a nine-play, 72-yard drive with a 9-yard run as the Jackets pulled within 21-14 before halftime.