With each step of the LHSAA playoffs growing in significance, Madison Prep Academy finds itself becoming increasingly confident in its quest to make the school’s second appearance in a championship game in four years.
The Chargers have plenty of components that have fueled such optimism but none greater than the play of a defense that’s steadily grown throughout the season into a cohesive unit equally capable of taking away the strength of an opponent.
For the second straight week a run-oriented challenge that awaits when No. 9 Madison Prep (8-2) visits No. 4 Church Point (8-0) in a nonselect Class 3A semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We look at this as a business trip,” Madison Prep 300-pound junior defensive tackle Ronald Harris said. “We’ve played a lot on the road in the playoffs. We want to make sure we do what we’re supposed to do and not lose on the road. Last week showed what we can do as long as we’re focused and take care of what we’re supposed to do.”
By the time Madison Prep pulls into the Acadia Parish town of Church Point, the Chargers will have covered just over 200 miles in three playoff road games with another 180-mile trip to Natchitoches for the Class 3A state title game Dec. 30 waiting in the wings.
“I think it will be a pretty good matchup,” MPA’s Ryan Cook, the Chargers’ third-year defensive coordinator said. “Our guys have seen some tough battles.
"I think we’re prepared with some of the people we’ve faced this year. They’re motivated and I think we’ll come out ready to swing.”
There’s no debating the turnaround in Madison Prep’s defense — a group with five seniors — which allowed 334 yards on 75 plays from scrimmage in a 28-12 setback to District 7-3A foe University High on Nov. 5.
“It was a good wake-up call and something we needed as a group,” Cook said. “It changed the season.”
MPA has allowed an average of 16 points since the U-High game and in last week’s 27-20 quarterfinal win over No. 1 Jennings, the Chargers limited the Bulldogs’ split-back veer offense to a season low in points and total yards (246).
For the season MPA’s allowing 215.5 total yards but has been extremely difficult to run against, yielding 89.5 yards on the ground which puts the Chargers’ run defense on notice against Church Point’s stout Wing-T offense that’s scoring 25 points a game.
Outside linebacker/defensive end Andre Haynes leads the team in tackles (55), tackles for loss (10) and sacks (7) followed by linebackers Darion Johnson (48 tackles) and Hakeem King (44 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries), safety Reggie Davis (44 tackles, 2 interceptions) and defensive end Quincy Wiggins (42 tackles, 14 TFLs, 7 sacks).
The Chargers have produced 44 tackles for loss, recovered 10 fumbles with 10 interceptions — led by three by cornerback Tyrell Raby, who signed with Memphis Wednesday.
“I feel like we’re playing great together right now,” said Harris, who also starts on MPA’s offensive line. “We watch film as a team and are on top of our game. We try to make sure we’re the best defense on the field that we can be.”