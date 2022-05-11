Braden McLin’s two-run single with two outs in the top of the fifth inning powered No. 11 Doyle to a 4-2 victory over second-seeded Springfield in a Class 2A semifinal game on Wednesday at the LHSAA baseball tournament on Wednesday night in Sulphur.
The score was tied at 2-2 in the game at McMurry Park that matched District 10-2A and Livingston Parish rivals who had split their two regular-season games.
“The game was exactly what we drew up,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “Both of us can swing it pretty good at the top of the lineup and both of us have good pitching.
“I thought whoever did a better job of getting the bottom half of the batting order on would win it. And it turned out, we did that a little better than they did tonight.”
With the win, the Tigers (23-14) advance to the 2A final for the third time since 2019.
Doyle faces top-seeded Rosepine (33-2), a 14-0 winner over No. 5 Many, in the other semifinal played Wednesday. Rosepine beat Doyle 1-0 in the 2021 final.
The 2A final game is set for 6 p.m. Friday.
Both teams got outstanding pitching. Blake Lobell allowed four hits and struck out 10 for Springfield (24-10). Doyle’s Peyton Woods gave up five hits and had nine strikeouts.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead by scoring twice in the top of the second inning. McLin singled and scored on an RBI double by Abedn Kennedy, who stole third and scored on a single by Cody Lovett.
Springfield tied the game by scoring single runs in the third and fourth innings. The Bulldogs’ Will Sanders, who finished with two hits, got on base in the third and scored on a hit by Lobell. Kyle Ridgedell singled and scored on an error in the fourth inning.