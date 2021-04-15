It is a new year with a non-traditional schedule. The LHSAA Gymnastics Championships also has a new meet director in Baton Rouge High’s Kristen Estorge.
But the biggest change for two-day meet that features separate girls and boys sessions may be the possibility for a new group of individuals to excel.
“Once the entries started coming in, I looked back at the results from two years ago … which is the last time this meet was held,” Estorge said. “I found some athletes who were returning, but not that many.
“Around 70 percent of the individuals who placed two years ago most likely graduated, which makes sense because the seniors now were sophomores then. This is my first year and I am curious to see how this plays out.”
Competition begins at 8 a.m. Friday at BRHS with the first of two sessions for Level 3 girls gymnasts. A second Level 3 session starts at 10:45 a.m., followed by Level 4 at 1:30 p.m. The top group of competitors, Level 8, begin their competition at 4:15 p.m.
Boys competition begins at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, completing a role reversal. Traditionally, boys competition kicked off the LHSAA meet on Friday, followed by girls on Saturday.
But ACT testing set for Saturday morning at the Baton Rouge High prompted the schedule flip. Boys competition for Levels 5 and 10 will be conducted at the same time Saturday.
Estorge took over at BRHS last year after long-time coach Kevin Nee retired. She moved to Louisiana from out-of-state and was a long-time club coach. The novel coronavirus pandemic ended LHSAA sports last spring prior to the gymnastics meet.
Estorge is reluctant to speculate on who the favorites are because of the changes. Based on entries, she said 2019 overall champion St. Joseph’s Academy, BRHS and Shreveport's Caddo Magnet have the most entries in the girls competition. On the boys side, BRHS is expected to field the lone full team with enough competitors in the two levels contested.
SJA’s Ava Riche, Cora Villere of Newman, Caddo’s Alyssa Hoey and Sulphur’s Kayley Mott are the top returning Level 8 girls from different portions of the state.
Hahnville’s Albert Berggren and BRHS’ Andrew English top the list of Level 10 boys competitors.