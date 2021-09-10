Ja’Kere Guilton and Da’Kerreon Smith combined for 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Assumption took a 34-12 victory over No. 9-ranked Plaquemine Friday at Plaquemine.
Guitlon scored touchdowns on runs of 2 and 8 yards and Smith broke a scoreless tie in the third quarter with a 58-yard dash as the Mustangs evened their record at 1-1.
Sage Rivere ran 14 yards for an Assumption TD and D’Ante Davis returned the first of his two interceptions 25 yards for the other Assumption score.
Plaquemine (0-1) got its points on a 14-yard scoring run by Kobe Major and a 5-yard run by Tyris Pierre. The Green Devils struggled all night to mount an offense, totaling 95 yards.
The Devils fumbled eight times and lost three. Three Plaquemine quarterbacks combined to throw two interceptions.
The teams combined for 37 penalties for 293 yards. Assumption had 19 for 165 yards and Plaquemine 18 for 128.
How it was won
Assumption tried to throw early in the game but in the second half went to its 1-2 punch of Guilton and Smith. Facing third-and-40 after being flagged for two infractions on one play, Smith bolted up the middle to make it 6-0 with 8:32 left in the third quarter. He ran 11 times for 77 yards.
Guilton capped a 58-yard drive with a 2-yard run after Plaquemine cut the lead to 14-6 on a 14-yard run by Plaquemine’s Kobe Major. Pierre’s 5-yard run made it 28-12 with 6:56 left but Guilton put the finishing touches on his night with an 8-yard TD run with 2:14 left.
Player of the Game
Guilton was a workhorse with 25 carries for 95 yards, 64 came in the second half on 15 carries. On several carries he broke multiple tackles.
Notable
The Mustangs got the two-point conversion after their first TD on a swinging gate play as Reece Turner lateraled the ball to Smith who scored untouched ... Aiden Cain had three sacks for Plaquemine and Colbi Dennis added an interception.
Plaquemine’s Shermar Carter set up his team’s first touchdown with a 50-yard kickoff return. Dontrell Thompson did returned the second-half kickoff 47 yards to set up Smith’s TD. Chase Jacobs had two fumble recoveries for Assumption.