Ponchatoula and Lee Magnet went after each other like two powerhouse programs should and didn’t settle the matter until 5 seconds remained Thursday.
Lee’s Diamond Hunter hit a driving layup for the winning points, and Haley Franklin stole a pass just before the buzzer to seal a 65-63 victory against the Green Wave at the Lee gym.
Hunter’s basket capped a 31-point night for her in a game where neither team could pull away. Lee led from the start of the second quarter until a layup by Ponchatoula’s Amoura Graves tied the game at 63 with 18 seconds left.
Hunter, who normally inbounds the ball, took the inbounds pass and raced up the sideline straight for the basket. Ponchatoula’s bid to tie died when Franklin stole the inbounds pass near midcourt.
“She did exactly what we needed to do, get the ball across half court,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said of Hunter. “Once we did let her decide what to do with it. She’s a playmaker. She made the big play and scored the big points.”
Ivionia Hatch had 11 points and Aniya Lagarde 10 for the Patriots, who are 19-4 and No. 1 in the Division II power ratings.
Jaylee Womack had 22 points for Ponchatoula (20-6), No. 4 in the Class 5A ratings. Graves had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jada Clark 11 points.
Ponchatoula jumped ahead by nine points in a 21-point first quarter, but Lee rallied at the end of the period to cut it to one point, 21-20, on a steal and layup by Franklin. Hunter then started the second quarter with the first of her two 3-pointers to give Lee the lead until the tying shot.
“We’ve been playing phenomenal lately,” Wilson said. “Everybody is coming into their role.
“Ponchatoula is a great team, well-coached and great athletes. That was a game whoever wanted the most. It was played from buzzer to buzzer.”
The Patriots forced several turnovers with their pressure defense, but Ponchatoula kept rallying, never falling behind by more than seven points. Franklin hit a 3-pointer to cut a six-point Lee lead in half with 42 seconds left and Jada Clark scored a layup to set up Graves’ game-tying shot.
“I knew it was going to be a tight game tonight,” Ponchatoula coach Patricia Landaiche said. “We respect the heck out of them. They were the better team tonight.
“We’d get rattled and made bad turnovers. We’re young. I have one senior, one junior and three sophomores starting. We’d get into a rut and then settle back down. That’s a well-coached team over there.”