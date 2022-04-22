There is just one objective on the final softball Saturday before the Ochsner/LHSAA Softball tournaments. Simply put — you have to win to get in.
Second-seeded St. Amant, No. 3 Walker in Class 5A, along with fourth Doyle in 2A are among the teams looking to advance with Saturday wins.
“Until a few years ago the quarterfinals were in Sulphur, so it is very differentbe,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “This is the fourth year and I guess we’re used to it. Now those really good quarterfinals that used to be at the tournament are at a school site."
St. Amant (28-2) hosts No. 10 Hahnville (23-10) at 2 p.m. The teams met in their season opener with St. Amant claiming a 1-0 victory in 10 innings.
There is some déjà vu for Walker (30-4) and Doyle (25-9) too. Walker hosts No. 22 Acadiana (19-9) at 12:30 p.m. The teams met in a March tournament at Acadiana.
“New game and neither one of us are the same teams we were then,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said. “I was pleased with how we played Wednesday (in 10-0 win over Airline). They kept their eyes on the prize and need to do the same tomorrow.”
If both teams win, St. Amant and Walker would meet in the semifinals at Sulphur’s Frasch Park on April 29. They met in the 2019 semifinals and St. Amant went on to win the 5A title.
Neither team is looking ahead. Doyle’s Amanda Decell is taking the same approach. The 2A Tigers beat Rosepine (19-7) in the semifinals a year ago. The teams meet at 4 p.m. Saturday at Sartwell Park in Livingston.
“I think this is going to be exactly what a No. 5 vs. No. 4 matchup should be … a great game,” Decell said. “We graduated four key starters last year. The lineup is different, but we have had girls step in and take on new roles and be very productive.”
Quarterfinal notes
Walker’s Westmoreland got her 100th career win at her alma mater earlier this week. Lainee Bailey struck out nine in Wednesday's win over Airline.
St. Amant pitcher AJ Jackson hit two home runs in Thursday’s win over Dutchtown and has now 25 for the season. Jackson, Sam Landaiche, Mary Beth Zeller, Caterina Byars and Carmen Dixon had multiple hits in the game.
Kaitlyn Savant leads Doyle with a .483 average. Bailey McLin (.454) and Shelby Taylor (.440) are other leaders for the Gators.
LHSAA Softball Playoffs
Scores, schedules
Nonselect
Class 5A
Regional
Walker 12, Airline 0
Acadiana 2, Central 0
Hahnville 8, Live Oak 5
St. Amant 11, Dutchtown 1
Quarterfinals
No. 22 Acadiana at No. 3 Walker., 12:30 p.m.
No. 10 Hahnville at No. 2 St. Amant, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Regional
South Beauregard 6, Albany 4
Brusly 15, St. James 0
Lutcher 7, Jewel Sumner 1
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Brusly at No. 4 Grant, Friday
No. 7 Buckeye at No. 2 Lutcher, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Regional
French Settlement 5, D’Arbonne Woods 4
Rosepine 15, Springfield 1
Doyle 22, Oakdale 2
Quarterfinals
No. 8 French Settlement at No. 1 Many, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Rosepine vs. No. 4 Doyle, 4 p.m. at Sartwell Park-Livingston
Class B
Regional
Holden 12, Forest 0
Quarterfinal
No. 1 Holden vs. No. 9 Lacassine, 2 p.m. at Iowa City Park
Select
Division I
Quarterfinal
St. Joseph’s Academy 10, Byrd 0
Semifinal
At St. Julien Park-Broussard, April 29
No. 3 St. Joseph’s vs. No. 2 Dominican
Division II
Regional
Vandebilt Catholic 17, St. Michael 7
Parkview Baptist 9, E.D. White 5
Quarterfinals
No. 7 Parkview vs. No. 2 Hannan, Friday
Division III
Regional
Catholic-NI 17, Episcopal 0
Dunham 14, McGehee 1
Quarterfinal
No. 5 Menard vs. No. 4 Dunham, Friday
Division IV
Regional
Catholic-PC 4, St. Edmund 0
St. John 10, Ascension Catholic 2
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Catholic-PC at No. 1 Opelousas Catholic, 2 p.m.
No. 12 St. Frederick at No. 4 St. John, Friday
Division V
Quarterfinal
Northside Christian 20, Family Christian 2