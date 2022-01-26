University High was probably as close to notching a win over Jesuit as it hoped it would be as Wednesday night’s boys soccer match dwindled into the final minutes of extra time.
U-High held a one-goal lead, but Jesuit struck twice in extra time to stun the Cubs 3-2 at Richard F. Gill Stadium.
Jesuit (15-2-5) trailed 2-1, but evened the score on a free kick by Jacob Cabos. Setting up 20 yards out and right of the goal, Cabos sent a low kick that somehow got through the box and into the near right corner of the net.
A minute later, the Blue Jays scored again as Carter Dusang took possession at the top of the box, turned and put a sharp kick into the net.
“That’s why we schedule these games, to prepare us for the playoffs,” Jesuit coach Hubie Collins said. “They have a great atmosphere and great facilities here. Our boys played hard until the end.”
For Division III U-High (15-2-3), the loss snapped a nine-game winning streak. Like the Division I Blue Jays, U-High reached the semifinals of the LHSAA playoffs last season, and is rated among the top three in the unofficial LHSAA power ratings.
The game was scoreless at halftime, but it didn’t take long for the Cubs to score in the second half. With less than two minutes gone in the half, Williams Ayres' shot was blocked but Liam Moran was there for a quick follow-up to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.
Jesuit tied the game in the 61st minute on Chris Jeansonne’s shot from 12 yards out.
U-High went back on the attack and scored three minutes later on Hill Mittendorf’s penalty kick. The goal was the final part of a sequence that began when Moran sent a free kick to Jeansonne in the box, where he was tackled by the Blue Jays defender.
Mittendorf put his kick into the right side of the net while Jesuit goalkeeper Hussain Ali dove left.
The Cubs possessed the ball for much of the remaining time until running out of steam in the final minutes.
“Hopefully we learned from this,” U-High coach Chris Mitchell said. “We’ve still got a couple of games left (before the playoffs). We played hard and then we eased up in the last five minutes.”
Jesuit nearly scored the game’s first goal in the 36th minute, but Jacques Broussard’s header was stopped by Cubs goalie William Hayes.