WATSON — Live Oak held on to defeat District 4-5A rival Walker 6-3 on Thursday in a baseball game that featured two impressive pitching performances but was marred by a questionable call.
Live Oak (22-8) got off to a fast start, scoring four runs in the first inning and forcing Walker to replace starting pitcher Gavin Adams after he faced only five batters.
Relief pitcher Paul Howard gave up one more hit in the first, but was dominant in four shutout innings, just one hit.
The Wildcats (9-18) took the opportunity to mount a comeback, scoring one run in the third and two more in the fourth.
Walker catcher Spencer Murray stood out with a 2-for-4 effort, as did center fielder Seth Richardson, who reached base in all four of his plate appearances.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Live Oak's Collin Martin hit into what the Walker players thought was a double play. However, the field umpire initially signaled that the runner was safe at second while calling him out verbally, and Martin was called out at first.
Walker coach Randy Sandifer said that he and his players heard the field umpire's out call, and they cleared the field.
Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard stormed onto the field and disputed the call, at which point the home plate umpire intervened and said the original hand signal would stand. Walker players were forced to retake the field to earn one more out.
Now it was Sandifer’s turn to object.
“In 28 years of coaching I don’t think I’ve ever seen both coaches hollering at the same guy,” Sandifer said. “Boy, that’s a new one.”
The home plate umpire’s ruling stood and after throwing 4⅔ scoreless innings, Howard finally seemed to run out of gas. He gave up an RBI single to the next batter and walked one after that. Howard was replaced by Kade Dupont, who surrendered one more run.
Howard finished having pitched 5⅔ innings after striking out four batters. He allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Cassard spoke highly of the Walker right-hander.
“The kid they brought in was really good,” Cassard said of Howard. “He pounded the fastball inside, he competed hard, and he didn’t give us anything until right there in the sixth.”