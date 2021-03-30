Jonathan Pixley has mixed feelings about some postseason honors, but certainly not those awarded to his top player, Carlos Stewart.
“It is an honor and a privilege to coach the MVP of the state,” Pixley said. “He is more than as advertised. Carlos willed us to back-to-back state championships and he is more than deserving.”
The latest honor for the 6-foot-1 Stewart is a statewide one. The Dunham School’s Stewart headlines the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association’s Class 2A all-state basketball team selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
The Santa Clara signee was voted the Outstanding Player on the 2A squad after leading the Tigers to a second straight Division III select title with averages of 32.1 points a game, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.8 steals. Stewart also made 44.5 percent of 3-pointers, 55.4 percent overall and 85.7 percent of his free throws.
Deonna Brister of Class 2A champion Lake Arthur (19.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 steals), a Nicholls State signee, was selected as the Outstanding Player on the 2A girls squad.
Dunham’s Pixley and Lake Arthur coach Vickie Sketoe garnered the Coach of the Year honors. Dunham (18-11) made its fifth straight title game and has won three titles in five years.
Sketoe coached Lake Arthur (28-4) to its first girls basketball title since 1976 in the school’s fourth LHSAA tourney appearance in the last five years.
“There are coaches who do a lot with a whole lot less talent,” Pixley said. “They just don’t happen to play for a state championship, so they are not always considered for awards like this.
"With that said, this (award) is something I am certainly honored to receive. Good players and teams make coaches look good.”
Doyle’s Presleigh Scott earned first-team honors on the girls squad, while Tawasky Johnson of 2A boys champion Port Allen also claimed a first-team spot.
Scott led Doyle to a runner-up finish in Class 2A. Scott, an SLU signee, averaged 22.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists for the Tigers. Johnson averaged 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game for the Pelicans, who won their second straight 2A title.
Elise Jones of Doyle and Episcopal’s Izzy Besselman made the girls second team. Jones, SLU softball signee, averaged 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists a game. Besselman led the Knights to the Division III semifinals with averages of 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
Boys
First team
Player School ht cl avg
Kashie Natt Rayville 6-2 Sr. 18.0
Travis Zeno Franklin 5-9 Sr. 21.1
Carlos Stewart Dunham 6-1 Sr. 32.1
Tawasky Johnson Port Allen 5-10 Sr. 15.0
Chris Lockett Newman 6-5 So. 19.0
Second team
Player School ht cl avg
Jourdain Dishman Menard 6-8 Sr. 17.5
Parker McNees Notre Dame 6-3 Sr. 25.8
Elijah Pete Lafayette Christian 6-2 Sr. 16.5
J’Michael Gray Franklin 5-9 Jr. 22.5
Ze’ Quarrius Rhone Many 6-2 Sr. 16.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CARLOS STEWART, DUNHAM
COACH OF THE YEAR: JONATHAN PIXLEY, DUNHAM
HONORABLE MENTION: Johnny Nelson, Rapides; Car’tracus Mitchell, Rapides; Lee Posey IV, Oakdale; Javonte Howard, Lakeview; Canin Jefferson, Newman; Kameron Williams, Lafayette Christian; Zyquarius Cowart, Rayville; Elliot McQuillan, Port Allen; Stewart Bonnecaze, Episcopal; Trey’Dez Green, East Feliciana; Braden Keen, Doyle; Edward Allison, French Settlement; Andrew Yuratich, Doyle.
Girls
First team
Player School ht cl avg
Amari West Rayville 5-7 Jr. 26.0
Deonna Brister Lake Arthur 5-10 Sr. 19.8
Jada Richard Lafayette Christian 5-7 Fr. 21.2
Jade Brumfield S.T. Aquinas 5-6 Sr. 18.0
Presleigh Scott Doyle 5-10 Sr. 22.6
Second team
Player School ht cl avg
Peyton Hines Avoyelles Charter 5-10 Jr. 20.3
Ja’Naiya Fisher Lakeview 5-3 8th 20.1
Amari Butler Franklin 5-8 So. 17.0
Elise Jones Doyle 5-9 Sr. 19.3
Izzy Besselman Episcopal 6-0 Jr. 19.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: DEONNA BRISTER, LAKE ARTHUR
COACH OF THE YEAR: VICKIE SKETOE, LAKE ARTHUR
HONORABLE MENTION: Makenzie Joseph, Vinton; Kelly Norris, Rosepine; Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview; Jameisha Fisher, Lakeview; Samiyah Smith, Rayville; Ava Roy, Avoyelles Charter; Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur; Monique Patterson, Lafayette Christian; Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin; Mya Brown, St. Charles Catholic; Trinity Williams, Newman; Tomyree Thompson, St. Mary’s Academy; Timberlyn Washington, Lakeview; Jewel Jones, Episcopal; Lyric Nelson, Port Allen.