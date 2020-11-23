Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (6-2): The Bears finished 6-0 against local competition and established themselves with as a top five Class 5A/Division I team overall.
2, Scotlandville (6-0) and Zachary (4-1): Both District 4-5A teams come out of COVID-19 quarantine this week and the Broncos host Airline for a playoff game, while Scotlandville has a bye. Both are elite teams and it will be interesting to see how they respond after the long layoff.
3, Central (7-1): An impressive win over Live Oak last week vaults the 4-5A Wildcats up in these rankings. They host Pineville looking to advance past the first round of the playoffs.
5, Woodlawn (2-2): No, the Panthers of 5-5A did not beat Catholic but they sure made it interesting. Woodlawn hosts East St. John, looking to give coach Marcus Randall his first 5A playoff win.
6, Dutchtown (5-1): After a week off due to COVID issues, the 5-5A Griffins return to host Terrebonne for a playoff game. How they respond will be crucial.
7, East Ascension (4-3): Will that emotional overtime over rival St. Amant, push the Spartans to new heights? Just one thing to watch for as EAHS hosts Captain Shreve.
8, St. Amant (4-2): That loss to East Ascension is not all bad for the Gators. Getting back in action after two COVID weeks off should help as they travel to Ponchatoula for the playoffs.
9, Plaquemine (5-2): The District 7-4A Green Devils have improved and evolved through the season. They host district rival Belaire this week.
10, Live Oak (5-3): A loss to Central last week was a tough one. Can the Eagles regroup when they travel to Haughton? We will have see.
On the outside looking in: Istrouma, Livonia.
Class 3A and below
1, University (6-1): The Cubs won six straight in impressive fashion to claim the top spot in this group of teams and a District 7-3A title. Having new starters in key places was no problem for UHS.
2, St. James (6-2): A big win over E.D. White illustrates what the defending Class 3A championships are capable of going into the 2020 playoffs.
3, Episcopal (8-0) and Madison Prep (6-1): The Knights have enjoyed an epic season and clinched the 8-2A title last week. They know challenges loom, including a quarterfinal with Lafayette Christian next week. MPA is primed for a deep playoff run in 3A.
5, Ascension Catholic (7-0): Another year, another district title and an unbeaten record for the 7-1A for the Bulldogs who have been impressive all season long.
6, Parkview Baptist (6-2): Though the loss to Madison Prep two weeks ago was humbling, it may help the Eagles refocus for the Division II playoffs.
7, Port Allen (6-2): The Pelicans fell short of their goal to win the District 6-2A title. Don’t be surprised if PAHS surprises some opponents in the playoffs.
8, Lutcher (4-3) and Donaldsonville (4-2): These two District 9-3A can be dangerous in the playoffs. After a two-week COVID hiatus, Donaldsonville may have just a little more to prove. Both teams have the talent to make deep playoff runs.
10, Catholic-PC (6-2): The Hornets wrapped up the District 5-1A title last Friday and should be set for another deep playoff run.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Dunham, East Iberville, Southern Lab.