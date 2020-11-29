Games at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise listed.
Nonselect
Class 5A
Second round
(16) East Ascension (5-3) at Acadiana (7-1)
(12) Dutchtown (6-1) at (5) Destrehan (8-1)
(14) New Iberia (7-2) at (3) Zachary (5-1)
(10) West Monroe (5-1) at (7) Central (8-1)
Class 4A
Second round
(9) Huntington (6-1) at Plaquemine (6-2)
(15) Istrouma (6-2) vs. (2) Karr (5-1) at West Jefferson’s Memtsas Stadium
Class 3A
Second round
(1) Jennings (7-0) at (17) Lutcher (5-3)
(9) Madison Prep (6-2) vs. Donaldsonville (5-2) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
(12) Sterlington (5-2) at (5) St. James (7-2)
(20) Brusly (5-3) at (4) Church Point (6-0)
Class 2A
Second round
(10) Port Allen (6-2) at (7) Ferriday (7-1)
Class 1A
Second round
(20) LaSalle (2-5) at (4) White Castle (4-3)
(18) Slaughter Community Charter (3-4) at (2) East Iberville (5-1)
Select
Division I
Quarterfinals
(5) Rummel (6-1) vs. (4) Catholic (6-2) at Memorial Stadium
(7) John Curtis (4-4) vs. (2) Scotlandville (6-0) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
Division II
Quarterfinals
(6) Vandebilt Catholic (6-1) at (3) University (7-1)
(7) Parkview Baptist (7-2) at (2) St. Thomas More (7-0)
Division III
Quarterfinals
(5) Lafayette Christian (6-1) at (4) Episcopal (8-0)
(10) The Dunham School (4-4) at (2) St. Charles Catholic (5-2)
Division IV
Quarterfinals
(8) Catholic-PC (7-2) at (1) Calvary Baptist (6-2)
(5) Southern Lab (4-3) at (13) Cedar Creek (6-3)