BR.scotlandvillecentral.103120 HS 540.JPG
Scotlandville quarterback C'Zavian Teasett (14) hands the ball off to Marlon Gunn Jr. (26) against Central, Friday, October 30, 2020, at Central High's football stadium in Central, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Games at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise listed.

Nonselect

Class 5A

Second round

(16) East Ascension (5-3) at Acadiana (7-1)

(12) Dutchtown (6-1) at (5) Destrehan (8-1)

(14) New Iberia (7-2) at (3) Zachary (5-1)

(10) West Monroe (5-1) at (7) Central (8-1)

Class 4A

Second round

(9) Huntington (6-1) at Plaquemine (6-2)

(15) Istrouma (6-2) vs. (2) Karr (5-1) at West Jefferson’s Memtsas Stadium

Class 3A

Second round

(1) Jennings (7-0) at (17) Lutcher (5-3)

(9) Madison Prep (6-2) vs. Donaldsonville (5-2) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

(12) Sterlington (5-2) at (5) St. James (7-2)

(20) Brusly (5-3) at (4) Church Point (6-0)

Class 2A

Second round

(10) Port Allen (6-2) at (7) Ferriday (7-1)

Class 1A

Second round

(20) LaSalle (2-5) at (4) White Castle (4-3)

(18) Slaughter Community Charter (3-4) at (2) East Iberville (5-1)

Select

Division I

Quarterfinals

(5) Rummel (6-1) vs. (4) Catholic (6-2) at Memorial Stadium

(7) John Curtis (4-4) vs. (2) Scotlandville (6-0) at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium

Division II

Quarterfinals

(6) Vandebilt Catholic (6-1) at (3) University (7-1)

(7) Parkview Baptist (7-2) at (2) St. Thomas More (7-0)

Division III

Quarterfinals

(5) Lafayette Christian (6-1) at (4) Episcopal (8-0)

(10) The Dunham School (4-4) at (2) St. Charles Catholic (5-2)

Division IV

Quarterfinals

(8) Catholic-PC (7-2) at (1) Calvary Baptist (6-2)

(5) Southern Lab (4-3) at (13) Cedar Creek (6-3)

