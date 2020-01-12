Two undefeated teams, Acadiana High and Archbishop Rummel, split the top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State team after winning the Class 5A and Division I LHSAA titles.
Rams running back and Army-West Point signee Dillan Monette is the Offensive Most Valuable Player, while linebacker Donovan Kaufman is the Defensive MVP.
Zachary High quarterback Keilon Brown, a three-time LSWA selection leads the list of four Baton Rouge players on the squad. Brown, a Memphis signee, is one of four local players on the 5A squad. He passed for 2,219 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for 1,098 yards and another 14 TDs while helping ZHS advance to the semifinals.
The other three local players on the 5A team helped Catholic finish as the Division I runner-up to Rummel with a 12-1 record. Center Brian Hibbard made the squad after anchoring a line that led the way for an offense that scored 552 points.
Bears quarterback Jackson Thomas made the squad as an athlete. Thomas completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 2,240 yards and 24 TDs. He also ran for 418 yards seven TDs. Defensive lineman Connor Finucane set the tone for Catholic’s defense. He altered plays in the backfield and finished with 45 total tackles.
Acadiana’s Monette garnered MVP honors after rushing for 2,256 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading the Rams to a 15-0 season, capped with an 8-3 win over Destrehan in the 5A title game game.
Acadiana coach Matt McCullough was named Coach of the Year for leading the Rams to a perfect season. Also representing Acadiana on the team is offensive lineman Taylor Locksley and defensive back Ian Montz.
Kaufman had 99 tackles, four sacks, four interceptions. four fourced fumbles and scored two defensive touchdowns. Rummel had another selection in defensive back Quinton Cage. The Raiders capped a 13-0 season with a 14-10 win over Catholic in the Division I championship game.
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE CHART
OFFENSE
WR Will Sheppard Mandeville 6-2 180 Sr.
WR Tavyen Grice, Sam Houston 5-11 170 Sr.
TE Cayden Pierce West Monroe 6-1 205 Sr.
OL Ethan Boyer West Monroe 6-1 310 Sr.
OL Taylor Locksley Acadiana 6-1 225 Sr.
OL Michael Nuber Slidell 6-2 270 Jr.
OL Robbie Pizzolato John Curtis 6-4 290 Sr.
OL Brian Hibbard Catholic 6-1 225 Sr.
QB Keilon Brown Zachary 6-1 180 Sr.
RB Harlan Dixon Slidell 5-11 180 Sr.
RB Dillan Monette Acadiana 5-7 170 Sr.
RB Kyle Edwards Destrehan 6-0 210 Sr.
PK Jacques Comeaux Lafayette 5-8 200 Sr.
ATH Jackson Thomas Catholic 5-9 170 Sr.
DEFENSE
DL Ja’Raylon Burks Ruston 5-11 290 Sr.
DL Jacobian Guillory Alexandria 6-3 320 Sr.
DL Adonis Friloux Hahnville 6-2 285 Sr.
DL Connor Finucane Catholic 6-4 280 Sr.
LB Tanner Zordan West Monroe 6-1 205 Sr.
LB Carl Glass Ouachita 5-10 188 Sr.
LB Donovan Kaufman Rummel 5-11 200 Sr.
LB Edgerrin Cooper Covington 6-1 205 Sr.
DB Brooks Miller West Monroe 6-1 200 Sr.
DB Jadarius Clark Alexandria 6-1 180 Sr.
DB Ian Montz Acadiana 6-2 175 Jr.
DB Quinton Cage Rummel 5-10 185 Sr.
P Austin McCready Curtis 6-2 180 Sr.
KR Chandler Washington Covington 5-10 150 Sr.
OFFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: DILLAN MONETTE, ACADIANA
DEFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: DONOVAN KAUFMAN, RUMMEL
COACH OF THE YEAR: MATT McCULLOUGH, ACADIANA
Honorable mention
Caleb Phillips, Ruston; Camdyn Crowe, Ruston; Cayle Wheeler, Ouachita; Micah Mansfield, Ouachita; Blake Everette, West Monroe; Derome Williams, West Monroe; A.J. Fenceroy, West Monroe; Peyton Todd, West Monroe; Jacoby Mathews, Ponchatoula; Jordan Smith, Slidell; Matthew Taylor, Covington; Iverson Celestine, Fontainebleau; Kobe Amos, Covington; Kershawn Fisher, Northshore; Donte Daniels, Slidell; Jyrell Oliver, Hammond; Judd Barton, ASH; Derrald Moore, ASH; Malik Nabers, Comeaux; Rhett Pelloquin, Southside; Steven McBride, East Ascension; Brian Thomas Jr., Walker; Christopher Hilton Jr., Zachary; Chandler Ware, Barbe; Connor Venetis, Southside; Raytavious Kelly, Ruston; Cole Jeansonne, Alexandria; Collin Haywood, Comeaux; Gavin Leblanc, Acadiana; Dylan Landry, Zachary; Hunter Brown, Barbe; T.J. Finley, Ponchatoula; Alex Garcia, Airline; Kyle Bartley, Sam Houston; Ketravion Hargrove, Ruston; Chaunzavia Lewis, Ouachita; DJ Fleming, Captain Shreve; Lucky Brooks, Acadiana; Josh Parker, Catholic; Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown; Deon Jenkins, Central Lafourche; Tobias Owens, West Ouachita; Kylan Dupre, Catholic; Malcolm Moore, West Monroe; Evan Hicks, Captain Shreve; Thaos Figaro, Acadiana; Cameron George, Acadiana; Michael Crockett, St. Paul’s; Jonathan Horton, Scotlandville; Charles Selders, Zachary; Maason Smith, Terrebonne; Jermaine McNeal, Alexandria; Shamar Spikes, Natchitoches Central; Derreck Bercier, Acadiana; Caleb Arceneaux, Acadiana; Javon Carter, East Ascension; Hayden Shaheen, Catholic; Riyan Cotton, Central; Kavias Honore, Comeaux; Tyreke Boyd, Comeaux; Jacoby Matthews, Ponchatoula; Donald Jones, Scotlandville; Cohen Parent, Dutchtown; Kyren Lacy, Thibodaux; Luke Alleman, Thibodaux; Ja'Khi Douglas, Terrebonne.