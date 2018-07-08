Second baseman Brayden Caskey hit a two-run, two-out double to cap a four-run fifth inning that kept Gauthier Amedee undefeated in the American Legion Baseball State Tournament with a 6-4 victory against Retif Oil Sunday night at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Jordan Badame and third baseman William Dunn hit RBI-singles earlier in the fifth to help the Wombats overcome a 4-2 deficit and reliever Layton Lee worked through a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to secure the victory.
Gauthier Amedee (29-2) record its second victory in as many games in the double-elimination tournament and its seventh straight overall while winning for the 26th time in 27 games.
The East Ascension-based Southeast Division champions advanced into a 6:30 p.m. Monday winners bracket game against Best Chevrolet. De La Salle-based Best defeated the Southland Hogs 3-1 in Sunday’s other winners bracket game.
Jesuit-based Retief, 16-4-1, sustained its first loss in two games in the tournament. The First District champions moved into an elimination game pairing against ES&H, which defeated Deanie’s Seafood 7-6 in an elimination game.
Lee struck out five and walked two while surrendering four hits and one earned run in the three innings he worked.
Retif sandwiched two singles around a pair of Lee strikeouts and then drew a walk to load the bases before the Dutchtown senior recorded the game’s final out via a pop up to short.
The afternoon portion of the tournament was delayed 2½ hours by a rain delay that pushed back the day’s final two games.
Retif rallied from a 2-0 deficit by scoring three runs in the top of the fourth and a single run in the fifth.
BEST CHEVROLET 3, SOUTHLAND HOGS 1: Shortstop Gavin Freeman hit a clutch two-run, two-out single to highlight a three-run second inning that produced a victory in a Sunday night winner’s bracket pairing.
Best pitchers Brayden Bryson and Victor Cerise combined to limit the Southland to two hits while striking out seven and walking two with Bryson working the first 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
De La Salle-based Best (7-7) won its second straight game following an opening-day bye to advance into Monday winner’s bracket pairing against the winner of Sunday’s late game between Retif Oil and Gauthier Amedee.
Right fielder Israel Fields scored Best’s third run of the second on a Southland fielding error after walking and advancing to third on Freeman’s hit.
Southland (25-7) sustained its first loss in two games to drop into a 1 p.m. Monday elimination game pairing against the St. Landry Indians, a 2-1 winner against Refuel on Sunday.
The Southeast Division runner-ups scored their lone run in the fifth after third baseman Brock Theriot walked, advanced to third on two wild pitches and scored on second baseman Austin Champagne’s groundout.
Best’s victory doubled its victory total from the First District tournament in which the Chevrolets finished second behind Retif. De La Salle went 30-9, won a share of the District 10-3A championship and advanced to the Division II state quarterfinals while setting a single-season school record for victories during the prep season.
ES&H 7, DEANIE’S SEAFOOD 6: Left fielder Joshua Vicknair doubled to right field to score first baseman Nathan Rhodes from third base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to help ES&H stave off elimination with a victory in Sunday’s opening elimination game.
Left-handed reliever Max Jacob, ES&H’s fourth pitcher, then struck out two of the game’s final four batters in the bottom of the seventh to complete two scoreless innings and earn the victory while eliminating Second District East runner-up Deanie’s Seafood.
ES&H (13-10) won its second straight elimination game to advance to Monday’s Game 14 where the Destrehan-based team faces Retif Oil. Monday’s Game 14 is the second game of a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
Rummel-based Deanie’s (9-8) was eliminated after losing its second straight game following a tournament-opening 7-4 victory against ES&H.
ES&H scored three runs in the top of sixth to forge a 6-6 tie and spoil a six-run fourth by Deanie’s. Second baseman Ahman Morris tripled in Vicknair with the inning’s first run with one out and then scored one batter later on a RBI-single by center fielder Dustin Weber.
A walk and a wild pitch then set up shortstop Timothy Thomas, who stroked a tying RBI-single center field.
Right fielder Chandler Fields hit a three-run double with two outs to highlight Deanie’s six-run fourth. Deanie’s scored its first run on a passed ball with the bases loaded that was followed by a two-run single catcher Colby Barrois.
Weber went 2-for-2 with a double and 3 RBI and Vicknair went 3-for-4 with a double a RBI to pace ES&H’s eight-hit attack against three Deanie’s pitchers. Thomas and Morris each collected single hits to account for 2 and 1 RBI respectively for ES&H.
ST. LANDRY INDIANS 2, REFUEL 1: First baseman Alex Ludeau singled and scored the game’s first run on a throwing error in the top of the fourth inning and then had an infield single to score catcher Landon Trosclair in the sixth to propel the Southwest Division champions to victory in an elimination game.
Left-hander Conner Castille struck out five and walked two while allowing five hits and one earned run in 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory. Right-handed reliever Jobee Boone retired the final two batters on a flyout and lineout to second base with runners on second and third to record the save.
St. Landry (11-5) won its second straight elimination game following a 2-0 tournament-opening loss to the Southland Hogs. The Indians advance to play at 1 p.m. Monday against the Southland Hogs.
Shaw-based Refuel (11-5) dropped its second straight game following an opening 9-1 victory against the Noranda Bulldogs.
Refuel’s Second District East champions scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh on right fielder Raydell Estrada’s one-out RBI-single that scored first baseman Jordan LaCava from second. The base hit resulted in Boone replacing Castille.
Ludeau went 3-for-3 with his team’s lone RBI to pace a six-hit attack. Boone, who started the game at shortstop, went 2-for-3.
Left fielder Jacob Guidry went 2-for-3 to lead Refuel’s five-hit attack.
American Legion Baseball State Tournament
At Kirsch-Rooney Stadium
Friday
Game 1: Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 7, vs. ES&H (Destrehan) 4
Game 2: Refuel (Shaw) 9, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1
Game 3: Southland Hogs (Houma) 2, St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 0
Game 4: Retif Oil (Jesuit) 13, Crowley Millers 3, 5 innings
Saturday
Game 5: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle) 4, Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 2
Game 6: Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 4, Refuel (Shaw) 1
Game 7: ES&H (Destrehan) 3, Crowley Millers (Crowley) 2
Game 8: St. Landry Indians (Opelousas) 17, Noranda Bulldogs (Lutcher) 1, 6 innings
Sunday
Game 9: ES&H (Destrehan) 7, Deanie’s Seafood (Rummel) 6
Game 10: St. Landry Indians (Houma) 2, Refuel (Shaw) 1
Game 11: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle) 3, Southland Hogs (Houma) 1
Game 12: Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 6, Retif Oil (Jesuit) 4
Monday, July 9
Game 13: Southland Hogs (Houma), 25-7, vs. St. Landry Indians (Opelousas), 11-5, 1 p.m. (elimination game)
Game 14: Retif Oil (Jesuit), 16-4-1, vs. ES&H (Destrehan), 13-10, 30 minutes following Game 13 conclusion (elimination game)
Game 15: Best Chevrolet (De La Salle), First District runner-up, 7-7, vs. Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension, 29-2, 6:30 p.m.