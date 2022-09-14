Madison Prep and Liberty are no longer in the same district, so the schools hooked up for an early-season volleyball match Wednesday night at Liberty.
The results were the same as last season.
Madison Prep surged late to win the first two sets and then controlled the third as it defeated Liberty 3-0.
Now competing in District 5-III, Madison Prep (3-6) won with set scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-11.
Madison Prep also won 3-0 at Liberty last season. Chargers coach Allisa Hart said this year’s squad is still trying to become a cohesive unit.
“We’re still trying to get this group used to playing together,” Hart said. “They’ve all played junior varsity or varsity, but not much of it together. Tonight, I was happy with some things, but there were still some mental errors.”
A trio of MPA juniors — Taliyah Kirby, Laila Robinson and Madyson Neal — led the Chargers against Liberty (5-6).
Kirby had five kills, three aces and two blocks while Robinson added seven kills and five assists. Playing libero, Neal had a match-high 10 digs.
“Last year it was a rough game with them,” Kirby said. “But we came in determined and we did what we worked on to win the game.”
Liberty played without setter Skylin McGee, who is battling an injury, coach Michelle Haynes said. The Patriots had trouble with service receiving and ball handling during the match.
Ahmyre Augustus and Jordan Crawford each had four kills to pace the Liberty attack.
“We had a gameplan and then we got away from it,” Haynes said. “A lot of times we were out of sync. We’re playing with a younger, inexperienced setter right now, and it is what it is.”
In the opening set, Liberty fell behind by five points before coming back to force a 14-14 tie. There were five more ties before Paityn Collins’ tip went down giving the Patriots a 23-22 lead.
Kirby came right back with a kill to tie the score, and then served an ace to give Madison Prep the lead. The set ended on a Liberty hitting error.
Madison Prep led the second set 15-9, but Liberty responded by scoring the next eight points to take a 17-15 lead. Madison Prep got two kills and a block from Robinson as it surged back ahead 21-19.
The Chargers won four of the last five points to close out the set.
Madison Prep led 9-7 early in the third set, and took control extending its advantage to 18-10. LIberty could get no closer the rest of the way.
“They’re really exciting to coach,” Hart said of her team. “They’re exciting as players, and we’re just trying to get everybody on the same page.”