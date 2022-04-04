Catholic High scored two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead and added two runs in the seventh inning to put the game away as the Bears defeated The Dunham School 5-2 Monday in baseball action.
Catholic (23-4) won its 12th straight game and won the series with Dunham two games to one.
Dunham (13-11) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and battled the entire game against the Bears, who are No. 3 in the LHSAA's Division I power ratings.
“We played well,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “We laid down three bunts and got hits when we needed it. We like this series with Dunham. Dunham played well. We have some talented pitchers and were able to send six to the mound to get action under the lights.”
Catholic’s third pitcher, Kyle Hertel, went 2⅓ innings and picked up the win. William Boneno pitched the first two innings. C.J. Sturiale, Michael Sutton, Trip Dobson and Cole Cranford were the other pitchers who combined to toss a three-hitter for the Bears.
Catholic had nine hits in the game. Sturiale’s double off a fastball in the seventh drove in two runs for the final margin. Catholic had loaded the bases on a Ben Robichaux bunt single.
Dunham brought in left-hander Austin Stevens for his first varsity pitching action, and he struck out three straight Catholic batters in the seventh to strand two baserunners.
“I thought we got good pitching efforts,” Dunham coach Wes Theriot said. “Our starter Lane Jarreau went five strong innings with six strikeouts.
"Clay Pecue came on in relief and Austin Stevens earned some more time on the mound with the way he closed. I thought we played well defensively with error-free ball. Catholic is one of the best teams in the state. We battled and gave good effort.”
Dunham took the 1-0 lead on a standup double by Tyler Fitch that scored Easton Romano, who was hit by pitch and stole second. Catholic tied it at 1-1 in the top of the third on a Sturiale sacrifice fly that scored Dalton Wilson.
Dylan Trejos doubled to left and Dalson Wilson singled to drive in fourth inning runs as Catholic took a 3-1 lead.
Dunham’s Grant Cohn had an RBI single to left in the sixth inning to cut the Catholic lead to 3-2. Dunham loaded the bases in the sixth with one out. Catholic turned a 1-2, 2-3 double play to retire the side. Catholic catcher Clayton Pourciau played a good game and threw out a runner at second. The Bears also had a pickoff of a base runner at first base.
Cranford was able to retire all three Dunham batters in the seventh.