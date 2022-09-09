A combination of defense, big plays and 20 straight second-half points powered top-ranked Zachary to a 40-21 victory over John Curtis in a matchup of marquee Class 5A teams Friday night at Bronco Stadium.
Running back Kameron Thomas rushed for 189 yards on 20 carries, while Alabama commitment Eli Holstein passed for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 90 yards rushing a TD for the Broncos (2-0).
“I just try to run the ball as hard as I can and hit my holes,” Thomas said. “The line opened things up and we took advantage of that.”
Curtis (1-1) lost three fumbles, two of which led to TDs.
“I think we got points off turnovers, and I thought our guys did a good job of shifting gears and making plays when we got those chances,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “You have to do that against a football team of that caliber, and I thought we did that tonight.”
The nondistrict game in Zachary was a contrast of styles, with Curtis running its veer offense and the Broncos’ wide-open attack.
There were big plays, including a 97-yard kickoff return late in the first half by Zachary’s Tylon Williams — who also had a sparkling 89-yard touchdown reception.
“I thought our guys played extremely hard. And their quarterback was certainly was who we expected him to be,” Curtis coach J.T. Curtis said. “The reason you play games like this is to find out what you need to get better at.
“We just missed way too many opportunities, and against a team like that, you can’t do that … it got away from us.”
Marlon Prout ran for 85 yards and Jason Gabriel added 68 for the Patriots. Dagan Bruno had 90 yards passing, including a 59-yard touchdown to Michael Turner in the fourth quarter. But by then, Zachary had extended its lead beyond to 40-14 — well beyond John Curtis' reach.
Zachary put together an 86-yard drive that started with a 16-yard run by Thomas. He later added a 24-yard run. Holstein tossed a 4-yard TD to Jaylen Wright at the 1:46 mark, giving the Broncos a 6-0 lead.
Another long drive followed, one that covered 87 yards and seemingly put Zachary in control. A 36-yard Holstein pass to Luke Wisham was the first of two big plays. Thomas added 30-yard run.
A 14-yard TD pass from Holstein to Wright and a PAT by Kellen Conachen made it 13-0 with 8:40 remaining in the half. As expected, the Patriots had an answer. Curtis needed just under three minutes to move 76 yards.
Prout had a 23-yard run and Bruno completed a 24-yard pass to Turner. A 14-yard run by Prout set up a 1-yard TD run by Bruno, cutting the Zachary lead to 13-7 with 5:32 remaining in the half.
But seconds later, the Broncos led 20-7, thanks to Williams' 97-yard kickoff return. Curtis closed the gap in the final minute. A 34-yard punt return by Prout set up a 16-yard TD run by Gabriel with 36 seconds remaining that made it 20-14 with 36 seconds to go in the first half.
Two Curtis fumbles led to second-half scores. Holstein scored on a keeper to cap a 13-play drive to open the second half. The Broncos then turned a Curtis fumble into another TD — a 17-yard pass from Holstein to Wisham early in the fourth quarter as they pulled away.