Motivation to win championships can be a powerful tool — a point players and coaches for three local Class 2A/Division III schools proved by winning LHSAA basketball titles earlier this month.
That set the tone for the Baton Rouge area to sweep all four top honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State teams.
Presleigh Scott of 2A girls champion Doyle and Carlos Stewart of Division III boys champion The Dunham School were selected as the Outstanding Player winners for the teams selected by a statewide panel of sportswriters.
Scott’s coach, Samantha White, was voted the 2A girls Coach of the Year, while Derrick Jones of 2A champion Port Allen was the boys Coach of the Year choice.
Tough losses in 2019 provided the motivation for all four winners and their teams.
“When we lost in the quarterfinals last year it was an awful feeling none of us wanted to have again,” Scott said. “I worked hard on improving all my skills, especially my ball-handling and shooting. As a junior, I knew I needed to be ready to step up and help lead my team. I’m proud of what we accomplished.”
The 5-foot-10 Scott averaged 19.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals to help Doyle win the school’s first LHSAA title in girls basketball since 1979.
Stewart (6-0) took on the role of the lead scorer and facilitator for Dunham, which featured just one senior. He averaged 28.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.1 steals per game while making 56.1 percent of his field goal attempts, including 44.2 percent from 3-point range. The sting of a title-game loss in 2019 fueled Stewart’s drive to succeed.
“I knew I had become a point guard and be the leader,” Stewart said. “There were so many people telling us there was no way we could be as good as the team last year and that team did not win it (LHSAA title). More than anything else, we wanted to prove them wrong.”
Jones, in his third year at PAHS, led the Pelicans (29-6) to their first boys basketball state title. PAHS was the 2019 runner-up.
“Awards are nice, and it is certainly an honor to be recognized as Coach of the Year,” Jones said. “But what means the most to me was being able to coach these young men, watching them mature and achieve their goal. The seniors chose to believe in me and what I saw in them. They all put in the work.”
White coached Doyle to a 32-2 record. The mantra #unfinishedbusiness became the rallying cry for the Tigers.
“I think I managed players and our lineup in certain situations better this year,” said White, who completed her sixth year at Doyle. “This group was so focused and so mature. They came in determined to work and play hard. They did it all year and never lost sight of the goal. It was awesome to be part of it.”
Doyle’s district rival, Division III girls champion St. Thomas Aquinas, was the only team to place two players on the 2A teams. Jaylyn James (19 points, 15 rebounds) claimed first-team honors, while Jade Brumfield (20 points, 10 rebounds) was a second-team choice.
Title-game MVP Collin Holloway (18.5 points, 11 rebounds) also made the 2A boys first team. Ricky Volland of Division III runner-up Episcopal (16.6 points, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals) made the second team.
Dannah Martin of French Settlement (25 points, 160 3-pointers) made the girls second team after leading the Lions to their first LHSAA tourney appearance in 20 years. Amite’s Jalencia Pierre (25.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists) also made the second team.
LSWA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Kashie Natt Rayville 6-2 Jr. 22.0
Ladamien Bradford Jonesboro-Hodge 6-4 Sr. 24.5
Collin Holloway Port Allen 6-6 Sr. 18.5
Carlos Stewart Dunham 6-0 Jr. 28.2
Javon Ruffin Newman 6-4 Jr. 22.3
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Nate Braden Lakeview 5-11 Sr. 15.3
DeShawn Jackson Pickering 6-3 Jr. 28.9
Jalen McDonald Red River 6-3 Sr. 18.0
Ricky Volland Episcopal 6-1 Sr. 16.6
Billy Francis Jr. Lafayette Christian 6-1 Sr. 18.6
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CARLOS STEWART, THE DUNHAM SCHOOL
COACH OF THE YEAR: DERRICK JONES, PORT ALLEN
Honorable mention
Salle Wilson, Dunham; D.J. Morgan, Episcopal; Tawasky Johnson, Port Allen; Landen Womack, Winnfield; Johnny Nelson, Rapides; B.J. Robertson, Avoyelles; Javian Willis, Catholic-New Iberia; David Brevelle, Menard; Jude Hopewell, Menard; Jamerrian Texada, Bunkie; Drew Heinen, Vinton; Torrell Levias, Lake Arthur; Kenneth Bradley, Red River; J’Michael Gray, Franklin; Travis Zeno, Franklin; Victor Dupre, Lafayette Christian; Deshon Bias, Vinton; Christopher Lockett Jr., Newman.
GIRLS
First team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Ma’Kaila Lewis Red River 5-11 Sr. 22.3
Presleigh Scott Doyle 5-10 Jr. 19.7
Jaylyn James St. Thomas Aquinas 5-9 Jr. 19.5
Kyren Whittington Northlake Christian 5-9 20.2
Tamera Johnson Lafayette Christian 6-0 Sr. 19.0
Second team
Name Player Ht Cl Avg
Dannah Martin French Settlement 5-5 Sr. 25.0
Jade Brumfield St. Thomas Aquinas 5-5 Jr. 20.0
Deona Brister Lake Arthur 5-11 Jr. 23.0
Jalencia Pierre Amite 5-9 So. 25.8
Madison Bienvenu Catholic-NI 6-0 Sr. 20.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: PRESLEIGH SCOTT, DOYLE
COACH OF THE YEAR: SAMANTHA WHITE, DOYLE
Honorable mention
Claire Glascock, Doyle; Meghan Watson, Doyle; Izzy Besselman, Episcopal; Morgyn Payne, Red River; Kaitlyn Antilley, Red River; Kali Hornsby, Lake Arthur; Amari West, Rayville; JaNiaya Fisher, Lakeview; Cha’Dymond Sibley, Many; Amari Butler, Franklin; Rontrinia Hawkins, Franklin; Makhai Fernandez, Franklin; Sadie Stewart, North Caddo; Bethany Newton, Rapides; Peyton Hines, Avoyelles Charter; Elise Jones, Doyle; Brooklyn Fontenot, Kinder; Mackenzie Joseph, Vinton; Autumn Chaisson, Lafayette Christian; Ajayah Simpson, Lafayette Christian; Amari Butler, Franklin; Makhai Fernandez, Franklin.