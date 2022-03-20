LSU’s victory against No. 14-seed Jackson State in Saturday’s NCAA tournament opener — the first for LSU since 2018 — had the excitement, drama and urgency of a championship game.
Two days later, the Tigers are at it again with a chance for a Sweet 16 berth hanging in the balance. Third-seeded LSU (26-5) hopes for some more home court magic Monday at 7 p.m. when the meet Big Ten co-champion Ohio State on ESPN2.
The winner moves on to play Friday in the Spokane Regional and if the first-round game was an indication, it won’t be easy.
LSU let a 17-point lead slip away and trailed Jackson State by 10 with 4:54 left before rallying to win 83-77. LSU coach Kim Mulkey was asked if the first game of the tournament is the toughest, especially for a team of players who’ve never been.
“Sometimes,” Mulkey said. “It’s not supposed to be. It’s supposed to be tougher every step of the way. Sometimes it’s the excitement, nerves, a good matchup. I don’t know that we’re going to play any different than we did yesterday, or that Ohio State is. That was a close game. Everybody is trying to survive and advance.”
LSU players are confident that a taste of level of competition the tournament brings is the best medicine for moving forward.
“As aggressive as it was, it opened us up for March Madness and what it’s going to become,” guard Ryann Payne said. “Now we’re ready for whatever.”
Ohio State (24-6) is a big whatever for the Tigers. The Buckeyes had their own wake-up call against a lower seeded team, using its vaunted 2-2-1 press to rally from a 12-point deficit and beat Missouri State, 63-56, by making big plays in the final minute.
Junior Jacy Sheldon had 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals while senior Taylor Mikesell had 14 points. Both are dangerous 3-point shooters on a team of 3-point shooters. Mikesell is third in the nation in made 3s with 107 and shoots 46.7% from beyond the arc. Both are also deadly free throw shooters, hitting 86.0% and 91.7%, respectively.
The sixth-seeded Buckeyes are also making their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018 and can match LSU in postseason hunger. Mulkey pointed out Ohio State was perhaps under seeded after sharing the league title with Iowa, which got a two-seed.
“If you’re champion of any league, you’re pretty dang good,” Mulkey said. “Their guards are as good as anybody in the country on the 3-ball. (Mikesell) gets it off quick. She’s played in three programs and been allowed the freedom to shoot it. When you’re that old, you’re very comfortable and mature.”
“They have people around them that play their role and do what they do best. It’s a very challenging team for us to play.”
Saturday, LSU played for the first time in three outings with second-leading scorer Alexis Morris available and although she played 18 minutes, her free throw shooting was crucial in LSU’s comeback. All eight of her points came from the line but she never really got into the rhythm of the offense.
“I tried to make it comfortable for her,” Mulkey said. “We’re up 17, do I need to play her more? She’s ready to play. The game will dictate when she goes in and how much she plays.”
LSU’s senior leader Khayla Pointer and Jailin Cherry carried the day. Pointer had another of her patented all-around performances with 26 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49 seconds left.
Cherry supported her with 18 first half points to finish with a career high 24. Faustine Aifuwa’s 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots were critical.
LSU will once again, and for the last time, have a home court advantage. Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff took notice and had noise piped into his Sunday practice to simulate the anticipated game conditions.
“LSU did what they always do and what Kim's teams always do,” McGuff said. “They played incredibly hard. They were physical. They defended at a high level. They were really, really aggressive on the boards. Then they had a combination of driving the ball and making open shots from their perimeter players who were very, very talented.
“The crowd really rallied behind the team late in the fourth quarter when they needed it. It got very loud. We played in some loud environments this year, but it's been a little while. So, we just wanted to get the kids a little more used to it.”
LSU players agreed on the effect.
“The fans, the energy was crazy,” Payne said. “I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life. Let’s keep it going.”