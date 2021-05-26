Take a look at the best of the best from Baton Rouge-area high school sports in 2020-21.
Our Girls Athlete of the Year:
Ariel Pedigo used her time in the COVID-19 pandemic to shed 25 pounds and clean up her nutrition plan. She won the national indoor championship in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches and also ranked nationally in two other events.
Our Boys Athlete of the Year
Chris Hilton Jr. isn't just an LSU football signee. He helped the Zachary Broncos win the Division I indoor title. His leap of 7 feet, ¼ inch in the high jump ranks nationally. He also won the 400 meters indoors and outdoors.
Meet our other Athlete of the Year finalists:
Ava Riche excelled in three sports for a school that won three LHSAA titles. She is the Star of Stars for gymnastics for one LHSAA title team.
Quamecca Stafford was selected as best high school girls powerlifter in the history of the sport by the Louisiana Powerlifting Coaches Association.
Zeon Chriss was part of three teams who won LHSAA Class 3A titles in 2020-21. The football Star of Stars quarterbacked his team to its first LHSAA title with 2,902 total yards and 41 total TDs.
Gavin Soniat returned from an injury-plagued junior season to lead a line that carried the Spartans to regional round of the 5A playoffs. In wrestling, he finished 21-2 and was a LHSAA champion.
More on all our other award winners:
• Here's the rundown of The Advocate's 2021 Girls Star of Stars: The best of the best in every sport.
• Here are The Advocate's 2021 Boys Star of Stars: The best of the best in every sport.
• “Before my (cancer) treatment, I was nowhere near as confident as I am now.” More on our Courage Award winner, Katherine Scully.
• “Houseman always keeps what is best in mind for the community and the school. He is so connected to both. And he provides a history about the school and the community no one else has.” More on our Spirit Award winner, James 'Houseman' Johnson.
• Our Girls Coach of the Year: Mark Temple, who made the East Iberville basketball team into a champion. (Also read about our other finalists, George Newport of St. Joseph's and Melissa Ramsey of U-High.)
• To beat out Chris Carrier and Landry Williams, someone had to win more than one state title. Claney Duplechin did again what he's been doing for a long time. More on our Boys Coach of the Year.
• “One of the things we talked about a lot during and after (COVID-19) quarantine taking advantage of every single day … making the most of every game.” More on our Girls Team of the Year, East Iberville girls basketball.
• “We had a lot of different phases to the season, especially in this COVID year, and we really bonded together as a team. Once we were able to finally come together there was so much joy. We just took off.” More on our Boys Team of the Year, Catholic High soccer.
• The world is reopening, which means Meghan Burns, our Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, is readjusting to a busy schedule (bowling, bocce, basketball, swimming and track and field ...)
• Bryson McCoy began his Special Olympics athletic career in track and field. Now he competes in bowling, bocce and horseshoes competitions that have had him traveling around the state.