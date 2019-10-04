Episcopal’s offense got going in the second half in a 31-14 victory over pesky Catholic of Pointe Coupee on Friday at EHS.
Episcopal (4-1) scored touchdowns on three straight series in the second half to rally from a 14-10 deficit.
CHSPC (3-2) was hindered by three turnovers.
Episcopal scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and stopped the Hornets in the final minute on Ethan Carmouche's fourth down tackle of running back Matthew Langlois.
"I was pleased our kids kept fighting and created some turnovers," EHS coach Travis Bourgeois said. "Offensively we were able to open the game up by throwing the football. Our quarterback Dylan Mehrotra did an awesome job of leading our team and making good decisions."
Mehrotra completed 5 of 9 passes for 171 yards. He had second-half scoring tosses of 44 and 36 yards to Peyton Pontif. Mehrotra also scored on a 3-yard run on fourth down with 6:47 left in the second quarter as the Knights took a 10-8 lead into halftime.
CHSPC outrushed EHS 283-97. Nick Carriere rushed 14 times for 89 yards and Langlois 13 for 82 for the Hornets.
Ryan Armwood led the Knights with 88 yards on 20 carries. Armwood scored on a 2-yard run with 2:08 remaining in the game.
"It was a tale of turnovers and giving a good team too many opportunities," CHSPC coach David Simoneaux said. "My hat goes off to Episcopal. We had two red zone fumbles. We did a good job in the third quarter with time of possession. The first half we played really well on defense."
CHSPC held Episcopal to a three and out to begin the game, then the Hornets drove 52 yards in seven plays. Langlois scored on a 25-yard run around right end. Episcopal was called for offsides before the PAT. CHSPC handed the ball to Collin Grezaffi who converted the run for an 8-0 lead with 6:37 remaining in the first quarter.
Episcopal came right back with a scoring drive. Facing a third-and-10, Mehrotra completed a 49-yard pass to Kolin Bilbrew. Episcopal gained just 2 yards on three rushes to set up a 31-yard field goal by Parker Sanchez with 4:18 left in the first to cut the deficit to 8-3.
The Hornets fumbled to end their next two series. Lane Grigsby scampered 24 yards with the first fumble by Langlois. Drew Sharp had the second recovery in the final minute in the red zone. Nick Carriere fumbled.
Grigsby’s recovery set up Episcopal’s second score. The Knights drove 58 yards in 12 plays. Episcopal went for it from the 3 yard line on fourth down, and Mehrotra scored on a bootleg run. Sanchez converted the PAT for a 10-8 lead with 6:47 left in the second quarter.
CHSPC held the ball nearly 10 minutes in the third quarter, driving 57 yards in 17 plays. The Hornets converted three fourth-down plays on the series. Grezaffi's 2-yard scoring run with 2:11 left in the third quarter put the visitors up 14-10.
CHSPC tried an onsides kick, but David Cresson Jr. recovered to set up a two-play 55-yard drive. Mehrotra hit Pontif for the 44-yard score.
The Knights quickly forced CHSPC to punt. EHS drove 85 yards in 10 plays. Pontif caught his second TD pass for a 24-14 lead with 7:48 remaining.
Episcopal junior Annslee Bourgeois was on the homecoming court and her dad, coach Bourgeois, escorted her. "That is the first halftime I've seen here," he said. "It was exciting for both of us."