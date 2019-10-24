St. Amant High has no shortage of rivals. East Ascension is the Gators’ traditional rival and there is an Ascension Parish-fueled story with Dutchtown too.
But this week it is about the black and gold — along with the orange as second-ranked Catholic High (7-0, 2-0) hosts St. Amant (5-2, 2-0) for a District 5-5A game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
“That is a team we respect and know that we had better be prepared for,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “Coach (David) Oliver does a great job and a guy you don’t hear about much is (defensive coordinator) Dwayne Thomassee. Their staff is solid.
“It is always a great game and atmosphere. I did not really know a lot about it (rivalry) because the first time I coached here (as an assistant) we did not play St. Amant. A couple of years ago, we had coach (Don) Hood come and talk to the guys and explain the history. It is something you need to hold on to.”
Catholic leads the series that began in the 1980s, when Catholic moved into Class 4A, by a 19-13 margin. The Bears won 51-21 last season, a year after losing 21-14 to the Gators.
The teams have been district rivals in most years. There were two stints when the Ascension schools played in a River Parishes-based district. The most recent break was from 2007-10. Since the series resumed in 2011, the Bears have won six times.
Each year, St. Amant offensive coordinator Seth Babin, a former Gators quarterback, shares his memories of the series with his players, often as they review game film.
“Catholic is always well-coached. It started with coach (Dale) Weiner and continues with coach Fertitta,” Oliver said. “I think everybody knows they are a very good team, but I will tell you where I think they’re underrated and that’s their team speed. Not just the skill players, but on their defensive line. They move and pressure you.
“In a game like this, anything can happen. We’re fortunate to be one of the teams that controls our own destiny in district.”
Both teams have the personnel to be prolific on offense. Josh Parker leads Catholic with 775 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. SAHS’ Reggie Sims has 550 yards rushing and 12 TDs. Catholic's Jackson Thomas has 1,073 yards passing and 11 TDs, while St. Amant’s quarterback duo of Slade Zeppuhar and Cole Poirrier have combined for 1,441 yards and 14 TDs.
Oliver isn’t the only coach praising the opponent’s versatility.
“The difference between last year and this year is this — there is more to prepare for,” Fertitta said. “Last year (St. Amant) had a very good running back and a dominant defensive lineman and if you neutralized them, you felt good. This year they have guys who can make plays in multiple places. They have several receivers they use, along with the quarterbacks and the running back.”
Oliver adds, “We have to find a way to get into the second half and give ourselves a chance to win. The margin for error is very small.”
Separate sides
