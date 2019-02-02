Cade Tate of Runnels made his senior night a memorable one by scoring a career-high 57 points in the Raiders’ 104-62 win over Maurepas Friday night.
Tate finished 20 of 35 from the field, including 9 of 18 on 3-pointers in the District 7-B game played at Runnels.
“He had a lot of relatives there because it was senior night and was wanted to play well,” Runnels coach Ben Young said. “In the second half, he really went off.”
Tate had nine of the Raiders’ 15 3-pointers. He is averaging 24.5 points per game. Griffin Kennedy added 11 points for the winners. Up next for Runnels (24-13, 3-2) is the District 7-B tournament that begins Tuesday at Holden.
LTFCA awards
Former Louisiana School for the Deaf coach Chip Stirling and former Episcopal/E.D. White coach Eddie Cole were among the top award winners when the Louisiana Track & Field Coaches hosted its annual clinic in Lafayette late last month.
Stirling and the late Doug Stewart of Acadiana/Teurlings Catholic/Fatima received the LTFCA’s Lifetime Achievement awards. Cole, who retired from Episcopal last spring, received the Tom Nolan Distinguished Coach award.
Stewart, an Army veteran coached championship teams at each school he worked at and helped the LHSAA coordinate track in 1989. Stirling coached multiple championship teams in cross country and track at LSD and was the national chairperson for deaf track & field from 1991-99, coordinating teams that competed on the national and international levels. He has been a member of the LSU Track And Field Officials Association for 43 years.
Cole won the award named after the late Comeaux High track coach Tom Nolan that honors a coach who “makes a difference” in the sport in Louisiana.
More championships
Soccer teams started their playoffs last week to begin the LHSAA’s winter championship season. The frenzy continues this week with the LHSAA wrestling tournament set for Friday-Saturday in Bossier City.
This week also marks the end of the girls basketball regular season. The boys basketball season has two more weeks. Girls playoff pairings will be released on Feb. 11, with boys on Feb. 18.