BRUSLY — West Feliciana put runs on the board in two innings, but it was more than enough to earn a tough District 7-3A baseball win on the road.
The Saints scored six runs in the second and three more in the seventh inning to hold on for a 9-6 win over Brusly Thursday night at BHS.
Thursday’s win clinched the season series victory for West Feliciana (18-10), which defeated Brusly 11-8 at home Tuesday night.
Dylan Cedotal, Bennett Clement and Braden Corkern had two hits each to lead West Feliciana. Cedotal led the way with two RBIs. Neal Rachal picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one run on two hits in 3 ⅔ innings of work.
Naijel Williams had two hits in two at-bats to lead Brusly (12-15). He also drew two walks.
“Hats off to Brusly. They have a great program,” said West Feliciana head coach Gannon Achord. “They got a great team, and it was a big test for us.
"I’m extremely proud of our guys and the way we kept fighting and kept believing. A lot of it comes down to believing. Neal Rachal came on the mound and threw strikes and gave us a chance. It was really big late in the game.”
Brusly tied the game at six in the fourth inning and the Saints didn’t break the tie until the top half of the seventh when Cedotal launched a double to left field that scored two runs. Skylar Earnest’s sacrofice fly to left field gave the Saints a three-run cushion to close the game out.
Clement’s single, Corkern’s single and Grayson Varnadoe’s double were the big hits that brought in runs during the six-run second.
Liam Dunn singled to score Brusly’s first run in the bottom of the second. Aiden Braud scored on a wild pitch to trim the deficit to 6-2.
Wade Curry’s single to left field with the bases loaded scored two runs and tied the game at six in the fourth inning.
“We came out flat. We did not come out like this was the last game of the regular season,” said Brusly head coach Mike Forbes. “We came out real sluggish. When you kick the ball around and you give up a six spot it makes it difficult on you.
“Our guys are resilient. They settled in,” Forbes continued. “Liam Dunn came in and did a great job and then we get the game tied and we go back to trying to do too much. All of this is a learning curve for these guys. When the pressure gets on, we have to do the same thing as if there was no pressure when we were down six.
"We’re learning every day to control our emotions and slow the game down a bit. I commend our guys for coming back and giving them a good fight, but they made more plays than us.”