Three-time defending Class 1A 200-meter champion Trey Palmer saved his best for last Friday evening at the LHSAA /Allstate Sugar Bowl track and field meet at LSU.
Palmer, an LSU football signee, pulled away from Southern Lab’s Theodore Knox down the stretch to win the 200 with a time of 21.11 seconds. It broke the 34-year-old Class 1A meet record of 21.36 set by Kentwood’s James Andrews in 1985.
Equally as important, the win left Kentwood and Haynesville tied with 72 points each. It set up a winner-take-all 4x400 meter relay, the meet’s final event, for the team championship.
The Kangaroos turned in a championship performance winning the event with a time of 3:27.45 while Haynesville finished fifth. Overall, Kentwood won the team title with 82 points outlasting Haynesville, which had 74. Lafayette Christian (45) and Cedar Creek (36) were the next closest finishers.
“I had that on my mind the whole time — breaking the record,” Palmer said. “That’s what I’ve been working for the whole season.”
In the girls competition, defending champion Lafayette Christian won the 4x400, and completed a comeback that saw the Knights tie Haynesville at 71 points to earn a share of the team title.
Haynesville led 71-59 before the final two events. The Knights picked up two points in the 3,200 and won the 4x400, an event the Golden Tornado had no entry.
Lafayette Christian’s anchor, Kaylie Anderson, was 10 meters behind when she took the baton, and passed Merryville’s anchor on the back stretch as the Knights won with a time of 4:10.09.
“I told (the girls), if you want to be first and be state champions, you have to come out first. Now it's on you,” said Lafayette Christian coach Reggie WIlliams, who praised Anderson's determination.
“One thing I know about (Anderson) is that she will always leave everything on the track.”
The Knights got going early in the meet with Bre Porter’s win in the shot put (39 feet, 4½ inches). They picked up 14 points with a 2-3 finish in the 400 by Ajaya Simpson and Anderson.
Palmer ran the second leg of Kentwood’s winning 4x200 relay (1:28.28), and also won the 100 (10.42). The Kangaroos lost a second place in the 4x100 when they were disqualified for a violation in the third exchange zone.
It helped add to the drama when Kentwood came to the 4x400 relay needing to outpoint Haynesville for the team title. Ja’kevis Callihan ran the last leg, and left no doubt.
“I went out and had fun,” Callihan said. “I wanted to win this for my team. There was so much pressure, and I’m proud of the way we handled it.”