It appears Gauthier Amedee has no intention of relinquishing its reign as Louisiana’s American Legion Baseball state champion.
Not based on the Wombats’ opening day effort Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans.
East Ascension-based Gauthier Amedee lashed out 16 hits, including six in a seven-run first inning that paved the way for a 14-1 victory against the St. Landry Bank Indians that was shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.
Mason Zeringue went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Brayden Caskey and Blaise Foote went 3-for-3 with to pace an onslaught that featured seven two-out hits which produced nine RBIs.
Will Reed and Will Dunn added two hits for a collective three RBIs in a four-inning scoring outburst that also featured three runs in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth.
Starter Dwain Guice (4-1) earned the win by striking out seven and walking one while allowing four hits and an unearned run in four innings before being relieved by fellow right-hander Michael Medine for the fifth.
“We were ready to play,’’ said McCaskey, who had two doubles and scored twice. “We talked about it all week, about being ready to play. We know our potential. We’ve been having a saying, ‘B to B,’ back to back.’’
“Everybody feeds off each other on this team,’’ said Zeringue, a member of the Wombats’ American Legion World Series semifinalists last summer. “We have a chip on our shoulder from last year. Just because of who we are and how far we went last year, everybody gives their best against us which we expect.’’
Gauthier Amedee (25-7) advanced into a Saturday marquee matchup against the Second District East champion Pedal Valves Cardinals (26-6) scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Gauthier Amedee and Pedal Valves have won the past three Legion state titles with the Cardinals going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.
Pedal Valves also defeated the Wombats 6-4 in the championship game of the inaugural Louisiana Challenge tournament staged three weeks ago at East Ascension that featured five Legion state champions from 2018.
“We came in knowing there were going to be games that were marquee matchups,’’ Gauthier Amedee coach Marty Luquet said. “We look forward to it. We know that other teams are shooting for us and that’s OK. I like it that way.’’
Opelousas Catholic-based St. Landry Bank (15-9) fell into a Saturday elimination game against St. Charles-based Townsend Homes (10-8-1) scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Townsend fell, 3-2, to the Southland Hogs on Saturday.
“We missed an opportunity to score in the top of the first and when you miss an opportunity against a team like Gauthier Amedee, it’s tough,’’ St. Landry Bank coach Matt Standiford said. “We left too many pitches up in the zone and Gauthier hit the ball well. For us to advance (Saturday), we’re going to need to be better in those types of situations.’’
Weather concerns have produced a change in the starting times of the four games being played on both Saturday and Sunday in the double-elimination tournament. Instead of a morning and afternoon doubleheader, games now are scheduled for 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
“We scored seven runs in the first and that definitely makes the day easier,’’ Luquet said. “And from there we added onto it. We knew (St. Landry Bank) was good and the score of this game is not an indicator of how good they are. They still could be around a while in this tournament.’’
“We’ve been thinking about (repeating) since Day 1,’’ Guice said. “We know we’ve got to take it one game at a time. But we know what our team can do. We’ve just got to keep it slow and not get ahead of ourselves and keep winning.’’
Gauthier Amedee 14, St. Landry Bank 1
St. Landry Bank 010 00 — 1 5 1
Gauthier Amedee 732 2x — 14 16 1
Top hitters: ST. LANDRY BANK: Jobee Boone (2-3, 2B), Dawson Ardoin (1-1), Landon Trosclair (1-1), Dawson Ardoin (1-1), Cameron Lee (1-3). GAUTHIER AMEDEE: Mason Zeringue (4-4, 2B, 2 RBI), Brayden Caskey (3-3, 2 2Bs, 2 RBIs), Blaise Foote (3-3, 2B, 3 RBIs), Zane Zeppuhar (1-1, 2B, RBI), Will Reed (2-3, 2 RBIs), William Dunn (2-3, RBI), Landon Manson (1-3, RBI)
W— Dwain Guice (4-1). L — Jacob Lejeune (3-2).
Team records: St. Landry Bank 15-9; Gauthier Amedee 25-7.