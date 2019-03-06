LAKE CHARLES — Fourth-seeded St. Thomas More was supposed to be the underdog. The defending Division II champions did two things to turn the tables on top-seeded University High.
The Cougars made 60 percent of their field goal attempts and scored 20 points off turnovers. Those notable numbers and others added up to a 57-41 St. Thomas More victory over University at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament Wednesday.
“It was a tough game for us and I thought St. Thomas More played really well,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “It is one thing to know what another team is going to try and do to you and then to try and combat that.”
With the win, STM (21-10) advances to play third-seeded De La Salle (22-9) in the Division II title game set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Burton Coliseum.
Sophomore Jaden Shelvin scored a game-high 19 points and Caleb Holstein added 15 points for the Cougars, who used a 1-2-2 match-up zone to fluster the Cubs. Cameron Varrett, who had 10 points, was the only player in double figures for University (20-13).
“It’s what has carried us all year long … I thought our defense was unbelievable,” St. Thomas More coach Danny Broussard said. “We pride ourselves in going under 50 points and under 40. Our defense is just getting better and better.”
Other statistics validate Broussard’s statements. U-High made just 30.4 percent of its shots from the field (14 of 46) and finished 0 of 13 behind the 3-point arc. STM also scored 14 more points in the paint.
“Overall, I didn’t think we did enough offensively to stay in the game,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “Defensively, overall I thought we were OK. But I know we missed a bunch of layups and some free throws."
The game matched the two schools that met in the Division II football final won by U-High. Several players on both teams played football, including Holstein, STM’s quarterback.
The score was tied three times in the first quarter before STM went on a 6-0 run to go ahead 15-9. Wes Bongiorni’s putback with 2.2 seconds remaining got U-High within four at 15-11 going into the second quarter.
A 7-0 pushed the St. Thomas More led to 13 points. But U-High scored the final six points of the half. Terrington Butler’s short jumper along the baseline with 22.5 seconds left got U-High back within seven at 24-17.
Holstein’s 3-pointer with 5:06 left and a layup by Shelvin 19 seconds later extended the Cougars’ lead to 34-19. STM led by as much as 17 in the quarter. U-High never cut the lead to single digits in the second half.
The Cubs played without top scorer Bryton Constantin, who was injured late in the season. Spencer praised Verrett, a senior, for his leadership.
“I just played like it was last game, which it was. I tried to leave everything on the court,” Verrett said.