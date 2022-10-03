Class 5A-4A
1, Catholic (4-1): The Bears won a shootout with Montgomery-based Carver, a game that also provided a few lessons.
2, Zachary (3-1): A breakout third quarter catapulted the Broncos to a road win over Winona, Miss., ahead of their Thursday 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn.
3, Scotlandville (3-1): How about the Hornets? Huge road win over Rummel in New Orleans is very notable.
4, West Feliciana (5-0): The Saints keep marching on in their first Class 4A season and are unbeaten in 6-4A.
5, Lutcher (4-1): An easy win over South Lafourche makes the Bulldogs 2-0 in, outscoring opponents 98-7.
6, Denham Springs (4-1): The Yellow Jackets lost to 4A power St. Thomas More. That 5-5A tune-up should prove helpful.
7, Plaquemine (5-0) and Woodlawn (2-3): No opponent has matched 6-4A Plaquemine to date; Woodlawn hopes its tough nondistrict losses pay off this week vs. Zachary.
9, Walker (4-1): The Wildcats have already won more games than a year ago and enter 5-5A play on a win. So far, so good.
10, Brusly (4-1) and St. Amant (3-2): The Panthers take a two-game winning streak into their 6-4A game with Plaquemine; St. Amant faces rival East Ascension in a 5-5A rivalry game in which anything is possible.
On the outside looking in: Dutchtown, East Ascension, Live Oak, Istrouma, St. Michael.
Class 3A and below
1, University (3-2): Early season losses to two 5A teams will help down the road for the Cubs, who have outscored their first two district foes 107-6.
2, St. James (4-1): The 8-3A Wildcats grabbed attention with a huge win over 5A Woodlawn last week ahead of district play.
3, Madison Prep (3-2): Like U-High, the Chargers played a tough predistrict schedule ahead of two straight 6-3A wins.
4, Episcopal (5-0) and Dunham (4-1): It is hard to separate these two 6-2A rivals. Their strengths and personnel are different, but no one can argue with the results to date.
6, Southern Lab (2-2): That Week 5 loss to Dunham will likely provide motivation for the remainder of the season for the 1A Kittens.
7, Catholic-PC (5-0): The 1A Hornets have flown under the radar even though their smallest margin of victory is 36 points.
8, East Feliciana (3-2): A 50-0 win over 4A Livonia lsat week was the second straight win for the Tigers of 6-2A.
9, Parkview Baptist (4-1): The Eagles bounced back from a loss to Madison Prep with a big win over Glen Oaks in 6-3A.
10, Ascension Catholic (3-2): Yes, the 1A Bulldogs have two losses in a row by a total of six points … both to ranked 2A teams on this list.
On the outside looking in: St. John, Slaughter Community Charter, White Castle.