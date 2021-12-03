It has been a wild ride for top-seeded Catholic High , has simulated a speedway run with hairpin turns at times.
The Bears started with an out-of-state win and a national ranking. There was a loss to District 5-5A rival Woodlawn and two close playoff games.
Can Catholic make it to the finish ultimate finish line first? The Bears (11-1) meet No. 2 Jesuit (10-0) in the Division I title game at 7 p.m. at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium to find that answer.
“We’ve got our hands full,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux Jr. said. “For us, I think there is a hunger to prove we can play at a another level we did not the last couple of weeks.
“You can’t make mistakes — turnovers, penalties or give up big plays. Games like this can be decided by any of those. Or by a play on special teams. You need to play well in all three phases of the game for 48 minutes.”
There are similarities between the two teams. Both Simoneaux and Jesuit’s Ryan Manale are first-year coaches who took their previous schools title games.
Manale’s 2017 De La Salle team was the Division II runner-up to University High. Simoneaux’s 2019 Catholic-Pointe Coupee team was the Division IV runner-up to Ouachita Christian.
Both teams excel in the trenches and love to run the ball. There are plenty of unknowns. The schools have not played since 2008. There are no common opponents.
“We’ll find out that early on,” Manale said. “When you get through the first 18 minutes of the game, the first quarter and a half, into the second quarter, we’ll have an idea there, even if the score is tight.
“It’s a good measure to see, hey, if our district is the best in the state, and if our district has enough to offer so that we can compete with these guys.”
Simoneaux adds, “They (Jesuit) are peaking at the right time and are playing with a lot of momentum. They are extremely aggressive on the defensive side of the football.
“On offense, they have multiple personnel groupings and give you a lot to scheme up. They do a great job of running the football. But they can also pass the ball and have guys who play out on the edge who can break the game open.”
There are notable statistical leaders. Catholic has two 1,000-yard rushers in Tae Nicholas (1,101 yards, 20 touchdowns) and Corey Singleton (1,001 yards, 13 TDs). Quarterback Daniel Beal (1,902 yards, 16 TDs and receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. (901 yards, eight TDs) lead the passing attack.
Jesuit QB Jack Larriviere has 1,032 passing yards and 20 TDs, along with 738 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Jaron Duplessis has 656 rushing yards.
Jesuit is in its first title game since winning the 2014 Division I title. Catholic’s return to the title game comes with a unique set of consequences.
The Bears had to relinquish last year’s Division I title trophy, the 2018 title trophy and two runner-up finishes in the wake of LHSAA sanctions revealed over the summer. Simoneaux took over a few months earlier after former Catholic coach Gabriel Fertitta moved to a spot on the University of Louisville football staff.
“It has been a pleasure to work with these coaches and players,” Catholic’s Simoneaux said. “I don’t believe we have played our best game. This would be great time to do that.”