SCOTT — Just before the game began, the Acadiana High public address announcer proclaimed “It’s playoff time … it’s our time.” Of course, sixth-seeded Zachary High came into the Class 5A quarterfinal feeling the same way.
The difference?
Three rushing touchdowns by quarterback Keilon Brown and three defensive stops on fourth down for Zachary as the Broncos beat Acadiana at its own ball-control game, winning 26-14 Friday night at AHS’ Ted Davidson Field/Bill Dotson Stadium.
“Coach (David) Brewerton always preaches two things — physicality and speed,” ZHS defensive lineman Caleb Jackson said. “So when the physicality doesn’t get the other team up front, we know the speed is there.”
Brown accounted for 269 yards for Zachary (11-2), which advances to play No. 2 seed Destrehan (12-1) in the semifinal round next week. He ran for 106 yards on 20 carries and also completed 12 of 15 passes for 153 yards for the Broncos.
There were three uncharacteristic turnovers for the Broncos. But after Acadiana closed the gap to 20-14 in the fourth quarter, Zachary beat the Wreckin’ Rams (11-2) at their own game, driving 71 yards in 15 plays while taking 6:11 off the clock to put the game away.
“You can’t simulate that veer they run in practice,” Brewerton said. “I think they had a 15-play drive to start the game. But once that drive was over, I felt like our guys settled in. And when they sold out to stop the run up the middle, the decision was to let Keilon be Keilon and run to the outside.”
Brown was up for the challenge.
"I could see the opening outside on every play," Brown said. "So I made the read and tried to get as many yards as I could."
Chandler Whitfield had 7 catches for 103 yards for the Broncos. Quarterback Dillan Monette led Acadiana with 69 yards on 20 carries.
The game started exactly the way Acadiana wanted. The Wreckin’ Rams drove 64 yards in 14 plays and took 7:50 off the clock.
The longest gain on the drive was a 9-yard run by Larryl Greene, who eventually scored on a 4-yard run to make it 6-0 with 6 minutes left in the first quarter. AHS lost Greene, who entered the game with 1,281 rushing yards, to a knee injury later in the half.
Acadiana forced Zachary to punt on its first offensive possession. However, Sean Burrell’s 33-yard punt pinned the Rams at their own 1. That punt was pivotal. Acadiana fumbled on its first play after the punt and linebacker Kenyon Martin recovered.
RJ Allen then scored on a 3-yard run. Ethan Patrick O’Brien’s PAT kick gave the Broncos a 7-6 lead with 11:11 left in the half.
After the Broncos defense stopped Acadiana on fourth-and-2 at its own 44, the ZHS offense took advantage. An 18-yard TD run by Brown around left end made it a 14-6 game with six minutes to go in the half.
The teams traded possessions with a couple of turnovers thrown in until late in the third quarter. Another fourth-down stop by the ZHS defense set the tone. Brown’s 49-yard pass to Whitifield was the big play that set up a 3-yard TD run by Brown at the 2:07 mark.
Acadiana kept pushing with its veer. Derreck Bercier’s strip of a Zachary ball-carrier gave the Wreckin’ Rams the ball at the ZHS 24. Lucky Brooks’ 1-yard TD run and Jhase Elagamy’s 2-point conversion run made it 20-14 with 8:58 left in the game.
Enter Brown and the Zachary offense again with a 12-play drive that ended with Brown scoring again on a 3-yard run.
“We had a chance … we got it to 20-14 in the fourth quarter,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “But we had our defense out on the field a lot. They just made more plays than us."