PLAQUEMINE — Junior Colin Grezaffi proved his worth once again for Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
The junior fullback scored three touchdowns to power the Hornets to a 41-20 win Friday against a much-improved St. John at Andrew Canova Stadium.
The Hornets (2-1) amassed 335 yards rushing to sweep past St. John, which dropped to 2-1.
"We don't have a lot of superstars that will wow you, but we have enough hard-nosed kids who will play you hard and hit you in the mouth for 48 minutes," Catholic-PC coach David Simoneaux said.
The Hornets needed a smash-mouth attack to turn back a St. John team that started 2-0 after two consecutive winless seasons. CHSPC wasted no time against the Eagles when quarterback Aiden Vosburg's 1-yard touchdown dive capped a 10-play, 77-yard drive.
The Eagles held back during the first quarter when they forced a CHSPC fumble two yards from the end zone in the first quarter. St. John seized the opportunity on a 10-play drive which ended Adam Blanchard's 18-yard touchdown pass to Justin Rivet.
The Hornets went to halftime ahead 20-6 over St. John after Grezaffi's two-yard plunge and Nick Carriere's seven-yard scamper in the second quarter. A face mask penalty deep in the red zone paved the way for the Grezaffi TD.
An 11-yard gain by Grezaffi and several keepers set the pace for Vosburg to nail a 15-yard TD pass to Carson Moore with 4:56 in the third quarter.
St. John quickly responded when Blanchard fired a 78-yard TD to Rivet with 4:31 remaining in the quarter.
The Hornets cashed in on St. John's misfortune later in the third when Matthew Langlois intercepted a Blanchard pass that gave CHSPC possession at midfield. Two plays later, Grezaffi raced 30 yards up the middle to score.
Blanchard showed he still had fuel in the tank when he found Lockett for a 50-yard TD pass with 10 minutes left in the game.
Grezaffi put the lid on the Eagles with a 2-yard plunge in the fourth.
"We have a lot of great pieces here, we're growing, we're learning and we have some ground to make up as far as polishing the things that need to be policed and make sure we technically should," St. John coach Eric Holden said. "The team we played tonight is a potential quarterfinal or semifinal team, so this was a great way for us to test ourselves against a great team.
"You never walk away from a loss just losing if you have wisdom. You gain knowledge, fix things, learn about yourself and look at it as an opportunity to move forward and build yourself into a team with a solid playoff run."