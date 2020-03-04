LAKE CHARLES — With St. Louis Catholic dominating on both ends of the court, there was no repeat of last year’s overtime nail-biter. The second-seeded Saints rolled to an 80-46 victory No. 3 University High on Wednesday in the Division II semifinals.
“I think that St. Louis was making shots that we were not,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said. “They were pushing the ball and converting on the press.
“I think they (St. Louis) played an awesome game tonight. Must have missed one or two free throws the whole night. We are a lot younger than last year. We had one senior this year and everybody else returns. My top scorer is a freshman. This was their first time really being here in the semifinals.”
St. Louis (30-3) edged the Cubs (23-9) 87-86 in the semifinals last season in Alexandria. St. Louis grabbed the momentum early Wednesday, holding the Cubs scoreless for nearly six minutes in the first half to gain a huge advantage.
The Saints face No. 1 Lee in the final for the second consecutive season. The game will be at Lee at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Patriots beat No. 4 Ursuline 74-52 in the other semifinal Wednesday.
“The excitement is very good,” St. Louis coach Tony Johnson said. “I am so proud of my kids, and the way they played. They have accomplished a lot this year. They came in every day and worked hard in the gym all the way since May. This is one of our goals. We were able to accomplish this goal, but we are not finished yet."
U-High freshman Sahvani Sancho scored 18 points on six 3-pointers and Nya Miller finished with 15 point, but the Cubs could do little to slow the Saints offense down that has scored at least 73 points in three playoffs games.
St. Louis led 38-17 at halftime and used its offense to close the door in the third quarter with 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting. Anaiya Turner scored 10 of her 20 points in the third quarter. Myca Trail ended the game with a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds and freshman point guard Paris Guillory scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Gabbe Link came off the bench to score 10 points.
U-High got within one point, 6-5, on a 3-pointers by Sancho with 3:30 left in the first quarter. But the Saints held the Cubs scoreless for nearly 6 and a half minutes and well into the second quarter.