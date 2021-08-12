Executive director Eddie Bonine made it clear the LHSAA does not want to be an all-decisions-making COVID-19 “Big Brother” for high school sports.
Bonine also reiterated a recent LHSAA memo which stated that schools missing games due to COVID-19 issues will face game forfeitures this time around during a preseason press conference held via Zoom Thursday.
Standards that will be tough to love. Or perhaps just tough love, depending on how you look at it. There is plenty to unpack here.
When asked, Bonine said the LHSAA will not try to push athletes or coaches to take COVID-19 vaccines because they have become so politicized.
Of course, a cynic would say all this is playing both sides against the middle. Or is it a matter of being situated in the middle of it all? I see it as the latter. Could something change? Well … COVID-19 has changed plenty already and keeps doing it, so ...
A huge learning curve for COVID-19 last season allowed everyone, LHSAA included, to develop “game plans” for mitigation, testing, etc. And yes, power-ratings manipulation too was part of it too, according to Bonine. And now a point of contention.
“We had individual schools who were trying to manipulate the season or manipulate their schedule (last year), using COVID,” Bonine said. “It just became a mess. The (school) superintendents wanted something that is cut and dry. There are a lot of moving parts.”
Right now, the moving parts are spinning. Bonine noted that the LHSAA has received a limited number of calls about COVID-19 cases involving “a student” or “a coach” testing positive. Of course, schools are not required to report cases to the LHSAA, just like last year.
While football gets the most attention here, it has a week-to-week scenario. Bonine told the media group a volleyball team could miss perhaps 10 games with a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine.
While the LHSAA will bend its rule that forces schools to drop the sport for a period of time after more than two forfeits, Bonine said the plan for COVID-19 forfeits will remain in place. No matter what, that stance won’t be popular for some sports.
Bonine noted that volleyball teams can make the playoffs with a minimum of 20 games. Those with forfeits would make playoff brackets, likely with a lower power rating. Again, not a crowd pleaser. Bonine said the LHSAA's stance is consistent with what other states in the LHSAA’s southern regional plan to do.
Allowing school districts and health officials take the lead role on handling COVID mitigation is not new, either. It happened last year.
The contentious political nature that vaccines and other COVID-19 policy decisions take on is something new to contend with. And yes, it is best that the LHSAA stays out of that fray and administer its sports.
As I write this, I understand that coaches, teams and parents are getting nervous once again. People questioned whether there would or should be high school sports a year ago. This fall, what the season looks like for individual teams is moving to center stage.
Call it the other kind of COVID-19 test for high school sports and the LHSAA. Looks like a doozy already for all involved.