There was no immediate celebration when the girls 4x400-meter relay ended Thursday night at the District 4-5A track and field meet.
But the smiles said it all. By placing fourth in the relay, Denham Springs had done it.
The Yellow Jackets edged Scotlandville by one point to claim the district title. Denham Springs had 147 points and the Hornets finished with 146 for the meet held at Walker High.
“It is a great overall team effort,” DSHS co-coach Andy McLean said. “We knew it was going to come down to the last two races. It started with the 3,200. Hannah (Linebaugh) was expected to win.
“But our No. 2 runner, Kayten (Ziegler) was seeded sixth. She ran a huge (personal record) and got fourth. We told her if she scored points, she would give us a chance. And they we finished where we needed to in the relay.
"Not many girls can do what Hannah did in the last two events, but she is as tough as nails. She wanted it.”
About 15 minutes after winning the 3,200, Linebaugh anchored the 4x400 relay needing to hold onto to fourth place as Scotlandville easily outdistanced the field with a winning time of 3 minutes, 56.65 seconds.
“I am just so proud of them,” DSHS co-coach Courtney Haser said. “We went and told them what was at stake before the 3,200. Hannah did what she was expected to do and Kayten just stepped it up.”
Zachary ran away with the boys title, scoring 192 points. Scotlandville was second in the boys competition with 128 points. The top four finishers in each event advance to the regional meet next Thursday at Zachary.
“You never turn (the district title) down,” Zachary coach Chris Carrier said. “But the main goal was to qualify as many people as possible for regional next week.
“I am proud of every kid who competed for us out here today. We did some good things. We didn’t have enough ammunition for the girls race tonight, but congratulations to Denham Springs and Scotlandville. ”
Zachary was led by junior distance runner Rhen Langley, who won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, along with setting the tone for a winning 4x800 relay.
Langley was the meet's Outstanding Boys Track Performer. Scotlandville’s Makeriah Harris scored more than 30 points to claim the Outstanding Girls Track Performer honor. The sophomore swept the 100 and 300 hurdles races, was second in the 200 meters to teammate Sade Gray and also gave the Hornets a big lead in the 4x400 while running the second leg.
Zachary’s Jayden Jackson (shot put, discus) was the Outstanding Girls Field Performer. Discus champion Andrew Goodwin of Denham Springs was the Outstanding Boys Field Performer.