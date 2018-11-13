Lee High’s inside-outside combination of Aniya Lagarde and Diamond Hunter was too much for Madison Prep on Tuesday night.
Together, Lagarde and Hunter scored 32 points as the Patriots ran out to a big lead and then held on to defeat the Lady Chargers 45-42 in the season opener for both teams.
Hunter scored 18 points on a series of steals, jumpers and drives. Lagarde did her work in the lane, and had 14 points.
“I feel like we overcame a lot adversity and played pretty solid,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said. “We did a lot of things well. We moved the ball well. We pressed them well in the first half, and we finished the game like we should have.”
That finish came after Madison Prep sliced a 41-32 deficit to 43-40 with 44 seconds left in the game. The teams traded baskets, but Hunter’s missed free throw gave the Lady Chargers a final chance to tie the game with six seconds left.
Lagarde’s steal at midcourt clinched the win for Lee.
The last time both teams took the floor for a game they were playing for championships at the LHSAA state tournament. Madison Prep lost to Loranger in the Class 3A final while Ursuline defeated Lee for the Division II title.
Lee lost only one senior from last season, but played Madison Prep without starters Reagan Williams and 6-foot-6 post player Makya Spears. Both are expected back for the upcoming parish tournament, but the Patriots didn’t miss them in the first half.
The pressing Lee defense forced 23 first-half turnovers, 17 in the first quarter when Lee took a 12-3 lead. The Lady Chargers turned the ball over the first six times they had possession, and scored their only bucket of the first quarter with five minutes left.
In the second quarter, Hunter’s baseline drive gave the Patriots a 20-7 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the half. Destiny Ellis, who led Madison Prep with 17 points, scored six of her team’s next seven points to cut the deficit to 20-14 at halftime.
Madison Prep scored the final seven points of the third quarter, but trailed 29-25. Ellis scored five points in the run, which was highlighted her three-point play.
“Both of us played for championships last year, and both of us have good teams,” MPA coach Dwayne Hayes said. “It was the kind of game I wanted to see where it came down to the last minute. That’s what I expected.”
Lee 45, Madison Prep 42
Lee 12 8 9 16 -- 45
MPA 3 11 11 17 -- 42
LEE: Diamond Hunter 18, Aniya Lagarde 14, Iviona Hatch 9, Jalin Walker 2, Cearra Myers 1, Paige Webb 1.
MADISON PREP: Destiny Ellis 17, Tarneisha Young 8, Makayla Marshall 6, Adrianna Eackles 6, Braci Johnson 3, Jonniah Morrison 2.
3-pointers: Lee 3: Hunter (2), Hatch. MPA 2: Young, Johnson.
Team records: Lee 1-0; Madison Prep 0-1.