Check out high school basketball scores for Monday, Nov. 29
Nov 29, 2021 - 11:04 pm

Boys
Denham Springs 87, Northeast 27
Port Allen 68, Holy Cross 49

Girls
Baker 59, Central 57
Family Christian 56, Slaughter Charter 30
University 43, East Ascension 38