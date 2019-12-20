After letting a 17-point lead slip away, Southern Lab needed a layup by Nick Hudson to defeat Jehovah-Jireh 58-57 in the Rumble on the River tournament at Madison Prep on Friday night.
Southern Lab (7-3) was aggressive rebounding early, creating second-chance points. The Kittens jumped out to a 30-13 lead early in the second quarter. Southern Lab had nine players score in the first half and entered halftime up 32-17.
Once in the second half, Jehovah-Jireh (13-8) switched to a pressure defense and began double-teaming the ball-handler. The aggressive defense forced Southern Lab into continuous turnovers, and Jehovah-Jireh cut into the lead.
John-Paul Ricks scored 10 points in the third quarter, and Brandon Harton added eight points. The duo trimmed Southern Lab’s lead to 42-35 at the close of the third quarter.
Southern Lab pushed its lead back to 10 halfway through the fourth quarter, but Ricks and Harton chipped away and brought the score within six at 52-46. A 3-pointer by Jaden Moore put Jehovah-Jireh in striking distance.
Down 54-51, Ricks’ 3-pointer tied the score for the first time since the first quarter, and another 3-pointer by Ricks gave Jehovah-Jireh a 57-56 lead with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Ricks and Harton combined for 51 of Jehovah-Jireh’s 57 points.
Southern Lab coach Jamar McKnight called a timeout to draw up a play with 29 seconds left, but the Kittens missed a shot in the three-second lane before scrambling on the floor for a loose ball. A jump ball was called and the possession arrow pointed Southern Lab’s way with 9 seconds remaining.
McKnight called another timeout.
“I just told them bottom line, we’re here,” McKnight said. “This is where God wants us to be in this moment to learn and grow. I’m going to put the pieces in I see fit from Him and we’re going to run this play. Cut hard to it and be strong and finish.
“It worked out, great thing he didn’t double clutch, he went up tough and physical and it worked out on our side.”
Hudson received the in-bounds pass on the right block and went up for a clean layup. He was fouled on the shot and went to the line for a free throw.
Hudson, who led Southern Lab with 10 points, missed the free throw, and Harton got the rebound with 7.7 seconds left. He was forced to give the ball up, and Jehovah-Jireh’s baseline 3-pointer clanked off the rim at the buzzer.
“They do a great job with that half-court trap, and if you hold the ball too long and don’t make the right decision, they do a great job of getting to a spot to cut you off,” McKnight said. “I think it’s a great testament to their style, and for us early in the season to go through the adversity phase and learn from it.”