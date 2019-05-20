BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALIST
Jalen Cook • Walker
The prospects look awfully good for Cook, a junior, and one of Louisiana’s top two-sport athletes.
Cook enjoyed a breakout year while leading the Wildcats to an LHSAA basketball title game for the second straight year in Lake Charles. He was voted the Class 5A MVP by the LSWA,was Louisiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Louisiana’s Mr. Basketball for 5A runner-up Walker.
Cook averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, while also typically defending the other team’s top offensive player.
Cook was just as impressive while helping Walker make the 5A football playoffs. An elite-level defensive back, Cook also finished the season with over 600 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.