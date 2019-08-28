The lineup for The Dunham School volleyball team is likely to undergo some changes in the first few weeks of the regular season, but it didn’t stop the Tigers from winning all three of their sets Wednesday evening at the Woodlawn Greater Baton Rouge Jamboree.
Dunham sandwiched two relatively easy sets around a tight one in the second pool of the day. The Tigers came from behind to defeat Live Oak, 27-25, in the jamboree’s closest contest. They opened with a win over Madison Prep (25-6) and closed by handling Baton Rouge High (25-11).
In the opening pool, Springfield went undefeated with wins over Tara (25-5), host Woodlawn High (25-19) and Livonia (25-19). The Lady Bulldogs were led by Tabitha Lobell, the Most Valuable Player of 2018 Division III, District 7 all-district team.
“We were on a roller coaster that I really never want to be on where we play really well, play bad, then play really well,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said.
Dunham middle blocker Rhaia Davey was out with an injury, but is expected back next week. In the meantime, Pixley tinkered with a lineup that included two freshmen – Caylin Pixley and Jada Hayes – and eighth-grader Kennedy Stewart.
Another team that tried a different lineup was Woodlawn, which picked up wins against East Iberville (25-20) and Runnels (25-21).
“I tried a different lineup every match. Now I have a better idea of what works and what doesn’t,” said Woodlawn assistant coach Maria Gonzalez, who coached the Panthers while head coach Nelson Malpica ran the jamboree. “I don’t think we played to our potential, but this is a jamboree. Overall, we did okay.”
Baton Rouge High had wins over Live Oak (25-15) and Madison Prep (25-21). The Bulldogs got a boost from the play of sophomore middle blocker Mia Spears.
“We’ve got some things to work on. I’m sure a lot of coaches feel that way,” Baton Rouge head coach Dayna Kohn said. “We showed some good things at times. We had some aggressive play, we had some not so aggressive play. We need to work on our consistency in our whole game, offense and defense.”
“She (Spears) is a big presence out there, and she’s someone that other teams have to look for,” Kohn said. “But as a team we really need to be more consistent.”
The closest match of the evening was Dunham’s set with Live Oak. Neither team could pull away, and the score was tied 10-10, 14-14 and 21-21.
Hayes had a block and a kill to give Dunham the lead. Helped by two aces from Mackenzie Covington, Live Oak came back to take a 25-24 lead. Dunham’s Hannah Pixley sparked the Tigers to winning the final three points with a kill and an ace.
Live Oak’s Jamie Elenbaas’ spike was wide on the final point as Dunham won 27-25.