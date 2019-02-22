PORT ALLEN — No. 7 Port Allen led No. 26 Vidalia from start to finish in a 54-45 win in the first round of the Class 2A boys basketball state playoffs.
Port Allen opened the game with full-court pressure on defense and attacked the basket offensively. The high tempo led to multiple Vidalia turnovers, including two charges in the first few minutes of the game. By the end of the first quarter, Port Allen led 17-9. Billy Ferguson scored five points in the quarter for the Pelicans.
In the second quarter it was much of the same. Vidalia tried to attack one-on-one offensively, but too often it led to poor isolation basketball and bad shots. Port Allen limited the Indians to four points in the quarter and built a 25-13 lead going into halftime.
The Pelicans started fast again in the third quarter, outscoring Vidalia 6-2 in the opening two minutes, but the Indians started making shots and breaking down Port Allen’s press.
“We started playing a little bit too passive, and we started doing some things out of character that we don’t work on” said Port Allen coach Derrick Jones.
Jaquan Wilson scored 11 points on four shots and a free throw, outscoring the entire Port Allen offense in the quarter. His offense helped Vidalia on a 16-4 run to end the quarter as they cut the Port Allen lead to 35-31 with one quarter left to play. However, by the end of the quarter, the attempted comeback began to wear on Vidalia and especially Wilson, who missed most of the fourth quarter with cramps.
Vidalia trimmed the lead to three and four points at various times in the quarter, but in the final two minutes Port Allen outscored the Indians 7-2, capping off the victory with a few late free throws.
The Pelicans’ Tawasky Johnson and Jalen Knox each finished with a team-high 10 points and Ferguson finished with 9. Wilson led both teams with 17 points, but he was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
“Our expectations are high, and we’re not going to bring down our expectations just because we won a game,” Jones said. “We expect a lot of these guys. We know what they are capable of, and I was a little bit disappointed we didn’t play a full 32 minutes like we’re capable.”
With the win Port Allen moves on and will host No. 10 Many on Tuesday.