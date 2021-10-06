The Dunham volleyball team shifted gears Wednesday night when it traveled to Episcopal for a District 3-IV volleyball match, but the change of pace did not slow the Tigers down.
Setting aside its power game, Dunham kept Episcopal off balance with a finesse game that relied on more tip kills than the Tigers usually produce. The result was a 3-0 Dunham victory by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-19.
The win was the 15th consecutive for Dunham (19-3, 4-0), which got 13 kills from Rhaia Davey and 15 digs from Madison Stephens. Caylin Pixley helped set up the action with 27 assists.
Episcopal (14-4, 2-1) was led by Mason Bruns with 10 kills and two blocks. Izzy Besselman added nine kills, but that pair — along with Lauren Patterson — never seemed to be in sync with the Knights’ offense.
“They did their homework,” Episcopal coach Madeline Gugich-Blanchard said of Dunham. “They found our weakness and that was good on them. We were ready for them to pound some balls, and when they started tipping we found ourselves on our heels.”
Dunham coach Donna Pixley said her team was prepared for Episcopal’s power hitters.
“We knew we were going to have to contend with (Bruns and Besselman),” Pixley said. “After that, we wanted to try and pick apart their defense without working incredibly hard.”
The first set was close early. With Dunham holding a 13-11 lead, the teams committed two service errors apiece before the Tigers won four points in a row to take a 19-13 lead. The closest Episcopal could get was at 23-18.
The second set was tied 7-7 after Besselman’s kill. Powered by two kills each from Davey and Nandi Huggins, Dunham then moved out to a 17-11 lead. A block and a kill from Besselman helped Episcopal cut its deficit to 23-20. Davey’s tip kill provided the final point for Dunham’s 25-21 win.
The third set followed a pattern similar to the first two. After the score was tied 11-11, Dunham won seven of the next eight points. Trailing 18-12, Episcopal could get no closer than four points the rest of the set.
“We needed to find our hitters a little bit more,” Gugich-Blanchard said. “Our power hitters did not get a chance to perform the way they typically would, and that’s due to Dunham putting us on our heels.”
Pixley said the win was valuable not only as a district contest but also as one that came in a hostile environment.
“I appreciate the crowd,” Pixley said. “I don’t mind them calling out numbers and making noise, especially since we don’t know where we’re going to be playing in the state tournament. It's always good to be tested like that.”