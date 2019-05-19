Titles were won and records set. Teams and individuals spent time in the spotlight during a 2018-19 high school sports season that was as memorable as any in recent memory.
There is one event remaining — The Advocate’s 34th Star of Stars awards set for 7 p.m. Monday at the L’Auberge Event Center. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the guest speaker for the event that honors top high school athletes, coaches and teams in the Baton Rouge area.
"Our sports department gets to do a lot of cool stuff, but this is maybe the best thing we do all year. It’s easy to take for granted all the great athletes we’ve had come through here — and we shouldn’t,” The Advocate’s Executive Sports Editor Perryn Keys said. “We all know Louisiana has produced some of the best to ever do it. With this event, we get to honor them before the rest of the world gets to know them."
A sellout crowd of 1,100 is expected to attend. Athletes will participate in red carpet activities beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the doors to the event center will open at 6:45 p.m.
The awards begin with presentations made to 25 Star of Stars who were the best in their respective sports in 2018-19. Honors for Special Olympics Athletes of the Year and the presentation of two new awards, the Courage and Spirit awards, helps kick off the second portion of the ceremony.
The evening concludes with The Advocate sports staff revealing the winners of its Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and Athlete of the Year honors.
Zachary High’s Keilon Brown, a football-baseball standout, is the only returning finalist from a year ago. Walker High’s Jalen Cook (football-basketball) and football standout Derek Stingley Jr. of The Dunham School join Brown as Boys Athlete of the Year finalists.
Mary-Cathryn Comeaux of Brusly (softball-volleyball), Parkview Baptist’s Audrey Greely (softball-volleyball-swimming) and University’s Kennedy Paul (basketball-softball) are the Girls Athlete of the Year finalists.
The finalists for Boys Coach of the Year are Catholic High’s Pete Boudreaux (cross country-track), David Brewerton of Zachary (football) and Madison Prep’s Jeff Jones (basketball). Bonita Johnson of University (volleyball-basketball), St. Amant’s Amy Pitre (softball) and Lee’s Valencia Wilson (basketball) are the Girls Coach of the Year finalists.
Team of the Year finalists are University High (football), Scotlandville (basketball) and Catholic High (baseball) for the boys. St. Joseph’s Academy (cross country), Lee (basketball) and St. Amant (softball) are the girls finalists.
Past Athlete of the Year winners
1986 - BUCKY RICHARDSON, Broadmoor High School
1987 - TODD KINCHEN, Trafton Academy
1988 - JAMES MIMS, La. School for the Deaf
1989 - BRAD BANTA, University High School
1990 - DANIELLE SCOTT, Woodlawn High School
1991- REGINALD HAYES, Broadmoor High School
1992 - MONTE BURKE, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
1993 - SHAEETA BROWN, Brusly
1994 - TREY McCLURE, Central
1995 - TODD McCLURE, Central (boys); APRIL BROWN, Episcopal (girls)
1996 - JIMMY WILLIAMS, Episcopal (boys); JENNY STREIFFER, Baton Rouge High (girls)
1997- TRAVIS MINOR, Catholic (boys); ASHLEY LEWIS, Central (girls).
1998 - KENDRICK SHANKLIN, Catholic (boys); SHELLY RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)
1999 - ERIC LOUIS, Zachary (boys); BRITNEY HURST, Southern Lab (girls)
2000 - MICHAEL CLAYTON, Christian Life (boys); KATE RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2001 - MARCUS SPEARS, Southern Lab (boys), KATE RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2002 - RYAN LEWIS, Central (boys); SEIMONE AUGUSTUS, Capitol (girls)
2003 - JAY LUCAS, Redemptorist (boys); MEGHAN O’LEARY, Episcopal (girls)
2004 – GLEN DAVIS, University (boys); KELLIE EUBANKS, St. Amant (girls)
2005 – CARY KOCH, Dunham School (boys); FAITH PETERS, University (girls)
2006 – ANDREW LOUPE, Episcopal (boys); TIFFANY WESLEY, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2007 – CHAD JONES, Southern Lab (boys); TEAGRA CLIFTON, Capitol (girls)
2008 – RYAN LEWIS, Catholic (boys); JASMINE SCOTT, St. Michael (girls)
2009 – JULIUS WARMSLEY, St. Michael (boys); TAYLOR MIMS, Episcopal (girls)
2010 – JEREMY MEYERS, St. Michael (boys); KK BABIN, St. Michael (girls)
2011 – RONALD MARTIN, White Castle (boys); DOMINIQUE BRISCO, Baton Rouge High (girls)
2012 – LANDON COLLINS, Dutchtown (boys), BRITNEY WASHINGTON, West Feliciana
2013 – DARIAN CLAIBORNE, Port Allen (boys), TONI RODRIGUEZ, St. Amant (girls)
2014 – JAZZ FERGUSON, West Feliciana (boys), KARA GREMILLION, St. Amant (girls)
2015 -- JAZZ FERGUSON, West Feliciana (boys), KARA GREMILLION, St. Amant (girls)
2016 – COLIN BONE, Catholic High (boys), NICKY DAWSON, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2017 – BRIGGS BOURGEOIS, St. Amant (boys); JANIE O’CONNOR, Zachary (girls)
2018 – JAVONTE SMART, Scotlandville (boys); RAEGAN WILLIS, Central (girls)