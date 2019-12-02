Nonselect football playoffs

Class 5A

Quarterfinal results

Acadiana 34, Airline 7

Zachary 35, Ruston 27

Haughton 34, Mandeville 14

Destrehan 20, West Monroe 17

Semifinal pairings

(5) Zachary (10-2) at (1) Acadiana (13-0)

(11) Haughton (11-2) at (2) Destrehan

(12-1)

Class 4A

Quarterfinal results

Warren Easton 34, Carencro 22

Karr 51, Breaux Bridge 14

Lakeshore 57, Bastrop 0

Neville 26, Westgate 24

Semifinal pairings

(20) Easton (7-4) at (1) Lakeshore (12-0)

(3) Karr (10-2) at (2) Neville (10-2)

Class 3A

Quarterfinal results

Jennings 39, Sterlington 38

McDonogh (35) 12, Baker 8

St. James 32, Brusly 13

Union Parish 20, Madison Prep 14

Semifinal pairings

(12) Union Parish (9-4) at (1) St. James (13-0)

(23) Jennings (8-5) at (6) McDonogh 35 (10-3)

Class 2A

Quarterfinal results

Amite 26, Loreauville 0

Ferriday 40, Kinder 21

Kentwood 47, Capitol 22

Many 49, Pine 21

Semifinal pairings

(5) Amite (10-3) at (1) Ferriday (12-1)

(6) Kentwood (9-4) at (2) Many (10-3)

Class 1A

Quarterfinal pairings

Logansport 22, West St. John 14

Oak Grove 55, Homer 34

Oberlin 48, Basile 12

White Castle 14, East Iberville 0

Semifinal pairings

(8) Logansport (7-5) at (4) Oak Grove (9-3)

(3) White Castle (8-3) at (4) Oberlin (12-0)

Select football playoffs

Division I

Semifinals

Catholic 14, John Curtis 0

Rummel 37, Brother Martin 27

Final

(1) Rummel (12-0) vs. (2) Catholic (12-0)

Division II

Semifinals

De La Salle 17, University (Lab) 14

St. Thomas More 52, St. Louis 21

Final

(2) De La Salle (9-2) at (1) St. Thomas More (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Division III

Semifinals

Lafayette Christian 49, Dunham 14

St. Charles 43, Catholic-NI 42, OT

Final

(3) St. Charles (11-1) vs. (1) Lafayette Christian (11-1), 6 p.m. Saturday, UL’s Cajun Field

Division IV

Semifinals

Ouachita Christian 56, Country Day 41

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 21, Southern Lab 8

Final

(5) Ouachita Christian (12-1) vs. (7) Catholic-PC (11-2)

Basketball

Tuesday’s schedule

Most boys varsity games start at approximately 7:15 p.m., while most girls varsity games begin at 6:30 p.m.

Boys

French Settlement at Brusly

Runnels at St. John

Plaquemine at McKinley

St. Helena at Livonia

Central Private at Louisiana School for the Deaf

East St. John at Zachary

St. Michael at Live Oak

East Feliciana at West Feliciana

Dutchtown at Istrouma

Episcopal at Doyle

Jehovah-Jireh at Scotlandville

Tara at Glen Oaks

Assumption 75, Donaldsonville 62

Assumption 17 23 17 18-75

Donaldsonville 8 16 15 23-62

SCORING: ASSUMPTION: J. Tyler 28, J. Brown 12, L. Truehill 10; DONALDSONVILLE: C.J. Moelle 21, Lawrence Forcell 14, Reland Johnson 9.

3-POINT GOALS: Assumption 5 (Tyler 2, Bailey 2, Truehill 1); Donalsonvillr: 3 (Moelle 2, Forcell 1)

Records: Assumption 2-0, Donaldsonville 2-3

JUNIOR VARSITY: Assumption 50, Donaldsonville 47

Denham Springs 45, Hammond 44

Hammond 6 10 11 17-44

Denham Springs 14 10 10 11-45

SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: Jordan Reams 12, T.J. Magee 11, Elijah Gilmore 11, C.J. Johnson 9, Nick Cosby 2; HAMMOND: Lorenzo Yates 15, Robin Wimbush 8, Justin Kelly, Dakari Phelps 5, Devin Guillory 4, Gerald Williams 2, Devin Daniels 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Hammond 2 (Kelly Guillory); Denham Springs 5 (Gilmore 3, Reams 2

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hammond 38, Denham Springs 30

Girls

Glen Oaks vs. Scotlandville at Newman Community Center

Covington at St. Amant

Donaldsonville at White Castle

University at East Ascension

Istrouma at Thrive Academy

Broadmoor at Baker

St. Helena at Denham Springs

Family Christian at Collegiate-BR

Warren Easton at Madison Prep

French Settlement at Port Allen

Capitol at Belaire

Episcopal 45, Northeast 12

Episcopal 21 6 17 1-45

Northeast 0 6 2 4-12

SCORING: EPISCOPAL: I. Besselman 15, J. Jones 13, S. Summerville 5, A. Batarseh 5, D. Deskins 5, K. Clark 2; NORTHEAST: A. Flowers 6, E. Green 4, A. Banks 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal: 2 (Summerville 1, Jones 1)

Records: Episcopal 5-1

