Nonselect football playoffs
Class 5A
Quarterfinal results
Acadiana 34, Airline 7
Zachary 35, Ruston 27
Haughton 34, Mandeville 14
Destrehan 20, West Monroe 17
Semifinal pairings
(5) Zachary (10-2) at (1) Acadiana (13-0)
(11) Haughton (11-2) at (2) Destrehan
(12-1)
Class 4A
Quarterfinal results
Warren Easton 34, Carencro 22
Karr 51, Breaux Bridge 14
Lakeshore 57, Bastrop 0
Neville 26, Westgate 24
Semifinal pairings
(20) Easton (7-4) at (1) Lakeshore (12-0)
(3) Karr (10-2) at (2) Neville (10-2)
Class 3A
Quarterfinal results
Jennings 39, Sterlington 38
McDonogh (35) 12, Baker 8
St. James 32, Brusly 13
Union Parish 20, Madison Prep 14
Semifinal pairings
(12) Union Parish (9-4) at (1) St. James (13-0)
(23) Jennings (8-5) at (6) McDonogh 35 (10-3)
Class 2A
Quarterfinal results
Amite 26, Loreauville 0
Ferriday 40, Kinder 21
Kentwood 47, Capitol 22
Many 49, Pine 21
Semifinal pairings
(5) Amite (10-3) at (1) Ferriday (12-1)
(6) Kentwood (9-4) at (2) Many (10-3)
Class 1A
Quarterfinal pairings
Logansport 22, West St. John 14
Oak Grove 55, Homer 34
Oberlin 48, Basile 12
White Castle 14, East Iberville 0
Semifinal pairings
(8) Logansport (7-5) at (4) Oak Grove (9-3)
(3) White Castle (8-3) at (4) Oberlin (12-0)
Select football playoffs
Division I
Semifinals
Catholic 14, John Curtis 0
Rummel 37, Brother Martin 27
Final
(1) Rummel (12-0) vs. (2) Catholic (12-0)
Division II
Semifinals
De La Salle 17, University (Lab) 14
St. Thomas More 52, St. Louis 21
Final
(2) De La Salle (9-2) at (1) St. Thomas More (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Division III
Semifinals
Lafayette Christian 49, Dunham 14
St. Charles 43, Catholic-NI 42, OT
Final
(3) St. Charles (11-1) vs. (1) Lafayette Christian (11-1), 6 p.m. Saturday, UL’s Cajun Field
Division IV
Semifinals
Ouachita Christian 56, Country Day 41
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 21, Southern Lab 8
Final
(5) Ouachita Christian (12-1) vs. (7) Catholic-PC (11-2)
Basketball
Tuesday’s schedule
Most boys varsity games start at approximately 7:15 p.m., while most girls varsity games begin at 6:30 p.m.
Boys
French Settlement at Brusly
Runnels at St. John
Plaquemine at McKinley
St. Helena at Livonia
Central Private at Louisiana School for the Deaf
East St. John at Zachary
St. Michael at Live Oak
East Feliciana at West Feliciana
Dutchtown at Istrouma
Episcopal at Doyle
Jehovah-Jireh at Scotlandville
Tara at Glen Oaks
Assumption 75, Donaldsonville 62
Assumption 17 23 17 18-75
Donaldsonville 8 16 15 23-62
SCORING: ASSUMPTION: J. Tyler 28, J. Brown 12, L. Truehill 10; DONALDSONVILLE: C.J. Moelle 21, Lawrence Forcell 14, Reland Johnson 9.
3-POINT GOALS: Assumption 5 (Tyler 2, Bailey 2, Truehill 1); Donalsonvillr: 3 (Moelle 2, Forcell 1)
Records: Assumption 2-0, Donaldsonville 2-3
JUNIOR VARSITY: Assumption 50, Donaldsonville 47
Denham Springs 45, Hammond 44
Hammond 6 10 11 17-44
Denham Springs 14 10 10 11-45
SCORING: DENHAM SPRINGS: Jordan Reams 12, T.J. Magee 11, Elijah Gilmore 11, C.J. Johnson 9, Nick Cosby 2; HAMMOND: Lorenzo Yates 15, Robin Wimbush 8, Justin Kelly, Dakari Phelps 5, Devin Guillory 4, Gerald Williams 2, Devin Daniels 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Hammond 2 (Kelly Guillory); Denham Springs 5 (Gilmore 3, Reams 2
JUNIOR VARSITY: Hammond 38, Denham Springs 30
Girls
Glen Oaks vs. Scotlandville at Newman Community Center
Covington at St. Amant
Donaldsonville at White Castle
University at East Ascension
Istrouma at Thrive Academy
Broadmoor at Baker
St. Helena at Denham Springs
Family Christian at Collegiate-BR
Warren Easton at Madison Prep
French Settlement at Port Allen
Capitol at Belaire
Episcopal 45, Northeast 12
Episcopal 21 6 17 1-45
Northeast 0 6 2 4-12
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: I. Besselman 15, J. Jones 13, S. Summerville 5, A. Batarseh 5, D. Deskins 5, K. Clark 2; NORTHEAST: A. Flowers 6, E. Green 4, A. Banks 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal: 2 (Summerville 1, Jones 1)
Records: Episcopal 5-1