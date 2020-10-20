Composite/All Classes
Boys
Rank team 1st pts
1, Jesuit (8) 98
2, Catholic (2) 92
3, Mandeville 78
4, Brother Martin 67
5, Ruston 55
6, E.D. White 48
7, St. Michael 33
8, West Monroe 26
9, St. Paul's 14
10, Zachary 12
Others receiving votes: Holy Cross, Teurlings, Rummel, Belle Chasse.
Girls
Rank team 1st pts
1, St. Joseph's (10) 100
2, Vandebilt 90
3, Fontainebleau 78
4, Episcopal 66
5, Dominican 57
6, E.D. White 47
7, Mt. Carmel 39
8, Ruston 31
9, St. Scholastica 25
10, Mandeville 11
Others receiving votes: St. Michael, Teurlings.