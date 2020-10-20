Composite/All Classes

Boys

Rank team 1st pts

1, Jesuit (8) 98

2, Catholic (2) 92

3, Mandeville 78

4, Brother Martin 67

5, Ruston 55

6, E.D. White 48

7, St. Michael 33

8, West Monroe 26

9, St. Paul's 14

10, Zachary 12

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross, Teurlings, Rummel, Belle Chasse.

Girls

Rank team 1st pts

1, St. Joseph's (10) 100

2, Vandebilt 90

3, Fontainebleau 78

4, Episcopal 66

5, Dominican 57

6, E.D. White 47

7, Mt. Carmel 39

8, Ruston 31

9, St. Scholastica 25

10, Mandeville 11

Others receiving votes: St. Michael, Teurlings.

