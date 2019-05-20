If there was ever a time when Zachary star Keilon Brown was not busy playing either football or baseball, he does not remember it.
Childhood teammate Jayden Williams provides telling insight. Williams insists Brown has always been the best at both sports.
“Keilon was that guy when we were growing up,” said Williams, himself a two-sport athlete at Zachary. “From the time we were 6 or 7 years old he was the biggest, the fastest, had the strongest arm and he could outhit the rest of us. He could do everything. He still does.”
Brown’s selection as The Advocate’s 2019 Boys Athlete of the Year is not a surprise to those who know him best. If you understand the family history, the honor was possibly pre-destined. Brown’s uncle, Reginald Hayes, was a star at Broadmoor and also was The Advocate's Athlete of the Year in 1991. Cousin Reggie Hayes quarterbacked Parkview Baptist to a Division II LHSAA title in 2015.
“I don’t even know which one I played first — baseball or football,” Brown said. “I can’t remember. I pitched when I played tournament baseball. I loved striking people out.”
But the touchdown strikes Brown has thrown in three years as a starting quarterback attract the most attention. At 6-foot, 185 pounds, some question whether Brown will play quarterback on the next level. In Brown’s mind there is no question.
“I’m a quarterback,” he said.
Zachary offensive coordinator Kenny Langlois agrees. He believes Brown can be either a pro-style or dual-threat QB.
“The athletic ability he has was never in question,” Langlois said. “But a lot of athletic guys don’t make it as a quarterback. He thinks and performs like a quarterback. I’m a big stickler on having the quarterback be either an emotional leader or a vocal leader. He made the adjustment this year.”
Brown already is a two-time All-Metro MVP and a two-time Class 5A all-state selection as a quarterback. He passed for 2,770 yards and was also the Broncos top rusher with 1,354 yards last fall. He accounted for 30 rushing and passing touchdowns while leading Zachary to its second straight Class 5A title.
Questions about Brown’s baseball aspirations abound, too. Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray is one of Brown’s favorite players.
Murray was a first-round pick of the Oakland A’s. It is hard to elicit an answer from Brown on that burning question: Which sport is your favorite?
“I really can’t say,” Brown said. “I love them both the same. I don’t want to pick one over the other. I want to keep my options open and play both as long as I can.”
Brown played right field and batted .409 with three home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 33 RBIs and 23 stolen bases this spring.
Those numbers are not overly gaudy. But Zachary baseball coach Jacob Fisher believes Brown will be picked in the 2020 MLB braft.
“Everybody in baseball wants a five-tool guy, and Keilon has those skills,” Fisher said. “He knows the game and has great potential for growth.”
Another friend, Zachary defensive back/sprint star Sean Burrell, describes Brown this way: “Keilon … he’s the man. You want a big play? He’ll make it.”