Want answers to some key questions the LHSAA faces after Hurricane Ida? LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine provides answers.
What do you know about the status of LHSAA schools post-Hurricane Ida?
EDDIE BONINE: “I don’t have the exact numbers yet, but I have been told it is in excess of 19 parishes. I don’t know many schools that involves. Last year we had 26 parishes and over 150 schools effected.
“Well over 65% of the parishes in the state have been devastated in some form or another by the storms on the southwest side last year and by one storm, so far, on the southeast side. It’s just sad.”
What will be the top priority post-Ida when the LHSAA returns to work Tuesday?
EB: “Transfer of kids who had to leave to go to another school because of the storm is No. 1. There will not be an instance of a school loading up vans to take kids to a specific school. That is why we are going to look at every case individually.
“We will find out how many ERR (eligibility ruling requests) are submitted because of the hurricane on Tuesday. We’ll start putting a map together and looking at it to validate every case. People should know that I am going to be looking at every single transfer to insure they are valid.”
What differences do you see between last fall when southwest Louisiana was devastated by multiple storms and what you see post-Ida now?
EB: “We are not going to be under the gun like we were last year. In addition to the storm, we were still in the midst of figuring out what to do with COVID last year.
“We changed our (COVID-19) process some since last year. We learned from mistakes last year, which I thought were minimal. The good thing is we’ve got an executive committee meeting coming up in three weeks. We’ll be able to have the collective representation of our principals in the same room to talk about all this.
“I also think we will know more about where we stand with our schools soon. Is New Orleans operable? Is Jefferson Parish — east and west — operable. Also, what about Tangipahoa and Livingston Parish? There is a lot to look at.”
Could there be a “waive” involved with some LHSAA bylaws?
EB: “It comes down to common sense, just like it did last year. What happens if a football team misses its first two games and then catches a COVID opponent. Our rules say if you miss two games, you’re done for the season because that’s two forfeits. So, we’ll waive that rule.
“If you have a team that misses two weeks and has a COVID opponent, I’ll look to waive the rule that prohibits scrimmages during the season … just so teams in that situation can crack heads with someone other than each other.”
Playoffs? Is somebody talking about playoffs?
EB: “We’re going to make this situation as fair as possible. We’re not anywhere near ready to talk about playoffs. We’ve had people who had the nerve to ask about playoffs already and I snipped at them. I told them there are people out there who don’t have a house. That’s more important right now.
“If teams miss games, then you’ll divide by the number of games played to get a power rating … just like last year. If it's eight, you divide by eight, if it's five, you divide by five. If you miss a game because of the storm it’s not a forfeit. If you miss a game because you have a COVID issue, it will be a forfeit this year. We are not going to match up teams to play from this office or watch people manipulate the system to get a better power rating like some did last year.”
Is the status of officials available to call games a post-Ida a concern?
EB: “We don’t know how many of our officials are effected by the hurricane. How many of them were displaced and did they lose all their gear and equipment? Did they evacuate and where did they evacuate to?
“A lot of our officials in their 20s, 30s and 40s are still national guardsmen and they will fulfill that obligation. Some for these who work in law enforcement will do the same. We will have to see what those numbers look like.”