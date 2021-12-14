In a game of transitions and quick tempo, Zachary exerted dominance on their home court against East St. John on Tuesday night.
Zachary (5-2) started an early run with smothering defense, enforcing its will by clogging the paint and intercepting Wildcats passes beforfe walking away with a 76-54 victory over the Wildcats.
East St. John (12-2) could only find success from mid-range shooting. The Broncos crashed the glass and prevented any chance of an offensive rebounds.
Zachary found most of its offense in transition, turning steals into fast-paced action at the rim. East St. John’s lack of rebounding and ball security was too much to overcome.
In their next games, the Broncos return home to face St. Augustine on Dec. 30. The Wildcats will also be at home, hosting Donaldsonville on Monday.
How it was won
After an electrifying first quarter highlighted by dunks and open 3-pointers from the Broncos, East St. John attempted to find an offensive spark. The Wildcats found a short-lived answer in Kylon Harris, who was face-guarded for a majority of the game and finished with 13 points.
In the first half, the Broncos' success was largely because of Jalen Bolden and Brandon Rodgers-Hardy. In the second half, Jordan Decluir and Michael Quiett were the stars.
Zachary had four players in double digits. Bolden scored 16 points, Rodgers-Hardy and Quiett had 15 each and DeCuir added 10.
Player of the game
Jalen Bolden, Zachary: Although Quiett and Rodgers-Hardy were offensive juggernauts, Bolden was a crowd favorite. After nearly leaping out of the gym for a slam dunk for two of his 16 points, the senior forward returned on defense with same level of aggression.
They said it
Jon McClinton, Zachary coach: “We have to learn how to finish. I didn’t like the way we finished the fourth quarter. We have three C’s that we’ve been talking about: casual, complacency and comfortable. And us getting to that point of being those three C’s hurts us. It might not hurt us in this game, but in the long run it’s going to hurt us. ... I think our effort was there, but the attention and focus to detail we have to get better at.”
Charles Julian, East St. John coach: “I think the pace of the game, we play that fast as well, but a lot of guys had to adjust. They took our best player out of the game as far as face-guarding him. ... Turnovers really killed us tonight.”